BY: Zaniah Boykin Published 5 hours ago

The road to LGBTQIA+ visibility in sports has been a long and bumpy one, especially in professional basketball. For years, the NBA and other major leagues were slow to embrace openly gay players, but things are changing. Today, more athletes are stepping up, living their truth, and making basketball a more inclusive space. The courage of these players is shifting the culture and inspiring future generations. Let’s take a look at some of the most notable queer basketball players who have helped lead this evolution.

1. Jason Collins

In 2013, Collins made history as the first openly gay player in the NBA while playing for the Brooklyn Nets. At a time when few athletes in any sport had come out, Collins’ bravery was a game-changer for LGBTQIA+ visibility in professional sports. His courage paved the way for others, and since retiring, he has continued to advocate for equality. Collins remains among the most important figures in the LGBTQIA+ rights movement within professional athletics.

2. Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner is one of the most high-profile openly gay basketball players ever. Known as a dominant force in the WNBA, Griner has not only crushed it on the court but has also used her platform to champion LGBTQIA+ rights. Her fearless authenticity has made her a symbol of empowerment for queer athletes everywhere.

3. Layshia Clarendon

WNBA star Layshia Clarendon made headlines when they came out as nonbinary in 2015. In addition to being a standout player, Clarendon’s openness about their identity has pushed conversations around gender and sexual orientation in sports. Their presence in the league challenges traditional norms.

4. Will Sheridan

Former Villanova basketball player Will Sheridan came out as gay publicly and went on to play professionally overseas before shifting to a music career and LGBTQIA+ advocacy. His story is a perfect example of how athletes can own their identity while excelling in their careers.

5.Elena Delle Donne

Elena Delle Donne, a WNBA superstar and Olympic gold medalist, is one of the league’s most dominant players. She publicly came out in 2016 and is married to her longtime partner, Amanda Clifton. Beyond her success on the court, Delle Donne has used her platform to advocate for LGBTQIA+ inclusion in sports.

6. Sheryl Swoopes

Swoopes, one of the greatest WNBA players of all time, came out in 2005. A three-time MVP and four-time champion, Swoopes’ impact on basketball is legendary. Her decision to live openly helped break barriers for LGBTQIA+ athletes in women’s professional sports. In 2011, she married a man, showing the fluidity of her sexual orientation.

7. Sydney Colson

WNBA player Colson is known for her skill, leadership, and humor, but she’s also been an outspoken supporter of LGBTQIA+ rights. Colson consistently uses her platform to promote inclusivity in basketball. Her presence in the league inspires young athletes to embrace who they are.

The landscape of professional basketball is evolving, with more LGBTQIA+ athletes stepping forward and gaining visibility. These players continue to pave the way, breaking down barriers and reshaping sports culture. The increasing representation of LGBTQIA+ athletes in basketball signals a promising future where all players, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, can compete and thrive authentically.

Do you have a favorite queer athlete? Let us know in the comment section below!