BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 5 hours ago

The sports world is all about breaking records, and Black queer athletes are shaking things up. Their presence challenges outdated norms and brings much-needed inclusivity to arenas, courts, and stadiums everywhere. These athletes aren’t just showing up to play—they inspire others by showing that talent and self-expression go hand in hand.

A Growing Force Across Sports

Black queer athletes are making their mark in every corner of sports. Their visibility has sparked meaningful conversations, helping create spaces where everyone feels they belong.

Seeing these athletes succeed sends fans and aspiring players a powerful message: diversity strengthens sports. Their presence fosters a sense of belonging for young athletes and helps dismantle stereotypes, paving the way for a more inclusive future. Beyond the game, their impact is felt in locker rooms, policies, and fanbases, pushing for change at every level.

Advertisement

Here are five athletes that showcase powerful Black queer representation in sports.

1. Kevin Maxen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athlete Ally (@athleteally)

Kevin Maxen made history in 2023 as the NFL’s first openly gay coach. As the Jacksonville Jaguars’ assistant strength and conditioning coach, Maxen’s decision to come out challenged stereotypes in one of the most traditionally masculine sports. His bravery has inspired others across the league to be open about who they are.

Advertisement

2. Byron Perkins

Byron Perkins made headlines as the first openly gay football player at a Historically Black College and University (HBCU). The former Hampton University defensive back was part of the 2024 NFL draft, though he wasn’t selected. Despite the setback, his courage has set a new standard in college football, showing that authenticity and sportsmanship coexist.

3. Brittney Griner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BG (@brittneyyevettegriner)

Advertisement

Brittney Griner, a star with the Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist, has long advocated for LGBTQIA+ rights. Her success on the court and resilience through personal challenges make her one of the most visible Black queer athletes in sports today. Griner continues to inspire both her teammates and fans around the world.

4. Anthony Bowens

Anthony Bowens dominates professional wrestling as part of All Elite Wrestling (AEW). A reigning AEW World Trios Champion, Bowens uses his platform to proudly represent the LGBTQIA+ community in a sport often tied to hyper-masculinity. His success sends a clear message that strength comes in many forms.

5. Natasha Cloud

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tasha Cloud?9?? (@t__cloud9)

Natasha Cloud, who recently signed with the Pheonix Mercury, is as vocal off the court as she is skilled on it. A proud Black queer athlete, she uses her platform to fight for equality, racial justice, and LGBTQIA+ visibility. Cloud’s fearless advocacy makes her an inspiration for athletes everywhere.

This movement is about more than individual achievements; it’s about opening doors for others and changing the sports culture. With these athletes leading the way, the future looks brighter, more inclusive, and unapologetically authentic. Black queer representation in sports reminds us all: the game is better when everyone gets to play.

Who are some of your favorite athletes that show powerful Black queer representation in sports? Comment below!

Advertisement