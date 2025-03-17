BY: Sierra Kennedy Published 60 minutes ago

Pride celebrations take place worldwide, serving as powerful symbols of visibility, resilience, and progress. While many associate Pride with parades in major U.S. cities like New York and San Francisco, LGBTQIA+ communities worldwide hold their own events, often facing significant political and social pushback.

In the U.S., the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights has intensified following the latest election, with legislation targeting trans rights, drag performances, and healthcare access making national headlines. But the struggle for equality extends far beyond the U.S. — countries across Europe, Africa, and Asia are seeing increasing tensions over LGBTQ+ rights, with governments either expanding or restricting protections.

One such battleground is Hungary, where the government has taken a hardline stance against LGBTQIA+ visibility. At the center of this fight is Budapest Pride, the country’s largest annual LGBTQIA+ event, which has recently become the subject of heated political controversy. The Hungarian government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has introduced constitutional amendments that could effectively ban public Pride events, arguing that they conflict with so-called “traditional family values” and the protection of children.

Government’s Proposed Constitutional Changes

Advertisement

On March 12, 2025, the Hungarian government submitted proposals to amend the constitution, emphasizing the protection of children’s development. This amendment could justify banning the Pride March by prioritizing children’s physical, mental, and moral development over other rights.

Additionally, the changes propose recognizing only two sexes: male and female. These amendments are seen as part of Orbán’s strategy for the 2026 election when his Fidesz party faces significant challenges.

Gergely Gulyás, the minister in charge of Orbán’s office, stated, “There will be no Pride in the public form in which we have known it in recent decades.” He emphasized that the country “should not tolerate” the Pride March through Budapest’s city center.

Reactions from Officials and Politicians

Advertisement

The proposed clampdown has sparked backlash from NGOs and human rights activists. They argue that such measures infringe upon fundamental rights and further marginalize the LGBTQIA+ community. Despite government opposition, Budapest Pride organizers remain defiant, planning to proceed with the event as scheduled.

In a parliamentary debate, an openly gay politician criticized Orbán’s stance, describing it as “cynical, harmful, and malicious.” He underscored the importance of the annual parade, asserting that it represents more than just a celebration but a vital demonstration of visibility and resilience for the LGBTQIA+ community.

When and Where the Event Is Held

The Budapest Pride March is traditionally held on the last Saturday of June. In 2025, the event is scheduled for June 28, marking its 30th anniversary. The parade typically commences at Madách Square and concludes at Tabán, traversing central avenues of Budapest.

Advertisement

As the scheduled date approaches, tensions between event organizers and the government are expected to escalate. The outcome of this controversy will significantly impact the visibility and rights of Hungary’s LGBTQIA+ community.

How You Can Support

Budapest Pride is under controversy, but there are ways to help:

1. Spread Awareness Online

Advertisement

Use #BudapestPride and share updates from Hungarian LGBTQIA+ activists to amplify their voices.

2. Support LGBTQIA+ Organizations

Donate to groups like Háttér Society, Budapest Pride, and Labrisz Lesbian Association, which provide advocacy and resources.

3. Attend or Donate to Budapest Pride

Advertisement

Join the march if you can, or support remotely through online fundraisers and virtual events.

4. Push for International Pressure

Urge government leaders and human rights organizations to hold Hungary accountable. Sign petitions and advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights.

5. Support LGBTQIA+ Rights Globally

Advertisement

Back inclusive policies, support queer businesses and participate in Pride events to strengthen the movement worldwide. Remember, every action counts in the fight for LGBTQIA+ equality!

What’s your opinion on the Budapest Pride controversy? Leave a comment with your thoughts below!