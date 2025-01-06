BY: Jasmine Tianna Published 4 hours ago



LGBTQIA+ activists have helped create many advances in the fight for equality, including anti-bullying campaigns, legal protections against hate crimes, and anti-discrimination laws, to name a few. It’s important to acknowledge the pillars of this community who continue to lead the fight. LGBTQIA+ activists help represent and support the queer community in media, politics, and other social spaces. The representation of LGBTQIA+ activists in these rooms helps create greater awareness of LGBTQIA+ issues and more spaces of acceptance. Here are four activists you should know.

4 LGBTQIA+ Activists Leading the Fight For Equality





1. Mohamed Q. Amin

Mohamed Q. Amin took their trauma and turned it into activism. In 2015, they founded the Caribbean Equality Project which advocates for Caribbean LGBTQIA+ in New York. His legislative advocacy work with the Caribbean Equality Project includes expanding school curriculum to teach LGBTQIA+ and Asian American history, decriminalizing sex work, anti-discrimination in schools to protect trans and non-binary students, and fighting for affordable housing to end homelessness.

2. Amanda Babine

Amanda Babine is the executive director of Equality New York. She has worked in the social sector for the last 15 years, leading impactful campaigns and programs. Her focus has been improving LGBTQIA+ rights and supporting those involved in child welfare. Babine is currently working alongside Law and Policy Counsel Jared Trujillo to launch a child welfare system involved LGBTQIA+ youth project.

3. Jean Freedberg

Jean Freedberg is the director of Global Partnerships at the Human Rights Campaign. She has worked to support and strengthen the global movement for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer people. Her work with public interest advocates worldwide has created a space for effective communication and campaign strategies.

4. Alexya Salvador

Alexya Salvador is a Brazilian trans woman who leads the fight against rampant violence against the LGBTQIA+ community within her country. Brazil has the highest anti-trans homicide rates in the world and in 2020 alone, more than 100 trans-Brazilians were murdered. Salvador works to use her position to help further grassroots operations for the LGBTQIA+ community in Brazil. She has put efforts into building her own brand of the Metropolitan Community Church in Mairiporã. Salvador is also a trailblazing pastor who worked with other trans pastors to hold a groundbreaking LGBTQIA+ friendly mass in Cuba in 2017.

What interests you most about the LGBTQIA+ activists and their goals? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.