BY: Sierra Kennedy Published 4 hours ago

In the wake of the recent election results, many of us grapple with a rollercoaster of emotions. Whether it’s anxiety, relief, fear, or something in between, these feelings are valid and impactful, especially for communities of color, the LGBTQIA+ population, and our allies. In times like these, taking care of our mental health becomes important and essential.

According to The Trevor Project, “the overwhelming majority (90%) of LGBTQ+ young people said their well-being was negatively impacted due to recent politics.”

Fortunately, numerous mental health resources are available to help you navigate these challenging times. The right support network can provide both relief and a sense of community.

Let’s explore some mental health resources tailored to your needs during this emotionally turbulent period.

Advertisement

Post-Election Mental Health Resources

1. The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project, which caters to LGBTQIA+ young adults, reported a 200% increase in election-adjacent search terms like “rights” and “election” in the days leading up to the final night of the presidential race. The organization, which offers free, confidential support through chat or over the phone 24/7, is also there for you post-election as well.

2. Therapy for Black Girls

Advertisement

This resource is essential for Black women and girls seeking professional mental health care. Therapy for Black Girls provides a directory of culturally competent therapists, blog content, and a supportive community.

3. Trans Lifeline

This peer support service is specifically designed for transgender people of all ages. It offers an essential lifeline staffed entirely by trans individuals and can provide supportive resources and assistance in moments of crisis.

4. Latinx Therapy

Advertisement

Created to destigmatize mental health within the Latinx community, this platform provides bilingual therapists, workshops, and a supportive podcast addressing various wellness topics.

5. National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network (NQTTCN)

This network advances healing justice and provides mental health resources specifically geared towards queer and transgender people of color. They help connect you with a directory of experienced and culturally competent therapists.

How To Cope With Post-Election Stress

Advertisement

As if the winter blues weren’t enough, the personal stakes and societal implications surrounding the election’s outcome hit hard for many. Navigating these emotional waters can be challenging, but there are ways to regain focus and recenter. Here are a few ways to destress that you can start implementing today:

Mental health check-ins: Engaging in virtual or in-person discussions with friends or support groups can help process feelings in a shared environment.

Mindfulness practices: Activities like meditation or yoga can offer calming techniques to manage stress and anxiety effectively. Make mindfulness a daily habit for an overall improvement in mood.

Therapeutic writing: Journaling can be a powerful outlet to articulate and reflect on your emotions.

Build a self-care routine: Incorporate activities that promote wellness and calm into your daily life, such as nature walks, reading a new book , or a fitness class.

Remember, taking care of your mental and reaching out for support is a step toward healing. Connecting with the right resources can make a significant difference, offering comfort, stability, and a well-needed community.

How are you taking care of yourself during this troubling time? Let’s chat and pour into one another below.