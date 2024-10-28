BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 7 hours ago

The fall and wintertime can bring joy and coziness, but for many, this time can shift their mood. These feelings, sometimes called the “winter blues,” go beyond the typical winter slump and evolve into Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Unfortunately, there isn’t a surefire way to stop SAD, but recognizing the symptoms of SAD is the first step in addressing it.

What is Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)?

The Mayo Clinic defines SAD as a type of depression related to changes in the seasons. SAD can start in the fall time or early winter. People with SAD experience mood changes and symptoms similar to depression.

Signs & Symptoms (may include):

Feeling listless, sad, or down most of the day, nearly every day

Losing interest in activities once enjoyed

Experiencing low energy and sluggishness

Sleeping excessively

Changes in eating pattern; overeating

Struggling with concentration

Feeling hopeless, worthless, or guilty

Thoughts of death or suicide

“Winter-pattern” SAD symptoms include:

Hypersomnia (oversleeping)

Overeating, particularly with a craving for carbohydrates

Social withdrawal

How Many People Suffer from SAD?

The American Psychiatric Association reports that nearly 5% of US adults experience SAD every year. It varies by geographical region; it’s more common in individuals who live farther away from the equator. While anyone can experience SAD, it affects women more frequently than men. With numbers like these, finding effective ways to deal with SAD is essential.

Here are seven powerful ways to deal with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and conquer your winter blues.

1. Increase Light Exposure

Light therapy is a proven way to manage SAD. Use a lightbox that mimics natural sunlight, especially in the morning. Spending time outside in natural light, even when it’s cloudy, also helps. These practices can reset your circadian rhythm, improve your mood, and help you feel more alert.

2. Maintain a Consistent Sleep Schedule

Sleep disruptions can worsen SAD symptoms. Prioritize a steady sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time daily. Avoid excessive napping and limit screen time before bed to improve sleep quality. Sleep and great hygiene practices are some of the simplest yet most effective ways to deal with SAD.

3. Exercise Regularly

Physical activity has substantial benefits for mental health. Exercise releases endorphins that improve mood. Aim for 30 minutes a few days a week. Staying active boosts energy and reduces the sense of lethargy that often accompanies SAD.

4. Limit Sugar and Carbohydrate Intake

Many people with SAD crave carbohydrates and sweets, but indulging in these foods too often can lead to mood swings. Opt for a balanced diet with protein, whole grains, and healthy fats to maintain stable energy levels. Reducing sugar intake can help reduce the emotional ups and downs associated with SAD.

5. Engage in Mindfulness and Meditation

Stress and anxiety often worsen SAD symptoms. Practicing mindfulness and meditation can help you manage these feelings. Apps like Headspace or Insight Timer offer guided sessions tailored to various needs. A few minutes each day can help you stay centered and reduce stress, making it easier to cope with SAD.

6. Seek Social Support

Maintaining connections with friends, family, or support groups is vital for mental well-being. Even in small doses, social interaction can provide a sense of connection and alleviate loneliness. Prioritizing regular meet-ups or phone calls can counteract the isolation often felt during winter.

7. Seek Professional Help

If symptoms persist, try therapy or counseling. Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) has proven effective for treating SAD by helping individuals reframe negative thoughts and behaviors. In some cases, medication may be appropriate. Consulting a mental health professional is one of the most impactful ways to deal with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), especially if symptoms significantly interfere with daily life.

Finding ways to deal with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) can make a significant difference in managing its impact. By utilizing these techniques, you can create a personalized plan to address SAD and improve your mental well-being throughout the colder months.

If you’re experiencing thoughts of suicide, know that help is available. You don’t have to face these feelings alone—reach out to the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained counselors are ready to listen, support, and connect you with resources 24/7. Talking to someone can make a difference.

