Activists gathered outside Trump Tower on July 12 to voice outrage over a series of policies they say threaten civil and human rights, according to CBS News. Last week, dozens of demonstrators rallied against the administration’s aggressive immigration crackdown, including recent deportations and a new travel ban. They also protested a federal plan to eliminate the LGBTQIA+ option on the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

“On July 17, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will no longer silo LGBTQIA+ youth services, also known as the ‘Press 3 option,’ to focus on serving all help seekers, including those previously served through the Press 3 option,” a statement from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration read, via CBS News.

The move sparked outrage, with activists and supporters taking their frustrations to Trump Tower. Meanwhile, President Trump is seemingly unbothered, despite LGBTQIA+ Americans becoming increasingly annoyed with his administration.

Trump Tower was swarmed by protesters.

Alongside immigration advocates, LGBTQIA+ allies gathered to decry the administration’s directive to shut down specialized counselors for queer youth on the 988 hotline. Until July 17, callers hear a menu prompting them to “press three” for the LGBTQIA+ Youth Specialized Service.

This program, created in partnership with The Trevor Project, offers free, confidential, 24/7 support via phone, text, or chat. Since its launch in 2020, the service has connected young people with trained crisis counselors. These professionals understand the unique challenges queer youth face — including bullying, family rejection, and identity questions.

Advocates warn that 1.3 million young people could lose access to culturally competent crisis support if the option is eliminated, according to NY1. One protester told the outlet, “988 is a lifeline for trans people big and small. To take that away from people who are struggling to look themselves in the mirror is monstrous and vile.”

President Trump has not issued a direct response to the demonstrations at his Fifth Avenue residence. However, his administration has previously warned that demonstrators at official events would “be met with very big force,” per PBS.

Removing the LGBTQIA+ Youth Specialized Service will directly affect vulnerable youth.

Advocates have warned that eliminating services for LGBTQIA+ youth will have severe consequences. For now, The Trevor Project’s general hotline remains active. However, without dedicated funding, advocates warn that counselors who specialize in LGBTQIA+ issues will be laid off. Advocates emphasize that suicide is preventable and that crisis services must be accessible to everyone.

“Suicide prevention is about people, not politics,” said Jaymes Black, chief executive of The Trevor Project via Them. “The administration’s decision to remove a bipartisan, evidence-based service that has effectively supported a high-risk group of young people through their darkest moments is incomprehensible.”

Beyond the 988 cuts, activists say this move is part of a broader pattern under President Trump that undermines LGBTQIA+ protections and mental health initiatives. Queer young people can still call 988 and press three for specialized support. That option remains available — at least until next week. Once the funding cutoff takes effect, however, they will hear the same menu as every other caller and may face longer wait times for help.

