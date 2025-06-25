BY: DM Published 46 seconds ago

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has become a force in the hip-hop game — spitting bars, acting, and serving body. The femcee is unapologetic about her lifestyle and makes no secret of her personal endeavors. From finishing college while topping charts to launching businesses and blessing fans with hits, the Grammy-winner is authentic.

However, there is one aspect of Megan’s life that fans are still curious about. Some have been wondering if the “Savage” rapper is part of the LGBTQIA+ community. If you’ve been keeping up, you know Megan’s never been shy about her sex life. Here is a look at what she has said about her LGBTQIA+ identity.

Megan Thee Stallion is proud of her sexual explorations.

Megan’s first clear public indication of identifying under the LGBTQIA+ umbrella came during an Instagram Live session in summer 2020. While chatting with fans, the rapper explicitly said she was “looking for a new girlfriend” and even described her type, per Out. “I’m a free agent on the ladies’ side,” Megan said. “I’m looking for a new girlfriend if anybody is trying to be a hot girl. I like little petite things with tattoos, that’s my type.”

Megan shooting her shot at the ladies surprised some listeners and set off excitement among LGBTQIA+ fans. It confirmed that Megan is attracted to women, implying she is sexually fluid or bisexual. In a song released around the same time, “Captain Hook,” she even rapped, “I be texting with a bi chick, we both freaky, just trying s**t.”

Megan continued to openly flirt with women in 2021. That April, she made a shocking Twitter post confessing her interest in fellow female rapper Yung Miami. Megan tweeted, “I was too shy to tell her in person, but @YungMiami305 I wanna date.”

In August 2022, Megan appeared on Yung Miami’s talk show “Caresha Please,” and spoke openly about her time with women. The conversation was full of wild admissions about liking girls. “Girls are so sensual,” Meg said. “Yeah, I feel like we know how to please each other.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Yung Miami were flirting heavy.

During their chat, Megan and Yung Miami had several flirty exchanges. At one point, Yung Miami asked Megan if she “likes girls.” Megan’s response was an undeniable yes, though phrased in her own way. “I like what I like… I like you,” she told Yung Miami.

When Miami laughingly followed up by asking if Megan “would f**k her, Megan didn’t shy away. “Yeah, I would,” she replied confidently, even quipping that she’d be the one on top in that scenario. This exchange essentially confirmed Megan’s bisexuality to viewers.

Thanks to these statements, it’s clear that Megan has publicly identified as part of the LGBTQIA+ community, specifically as a woman who is attracted to other women. She has never staged a traditional “coming out” announcement with labels, but her actions and words speak for themselves. She has actively voiced support for the LGBTQIA+ community and, through her remarks about dating girls, made it known that she counts herself as one of its members.

