Home > LGBTQIA+ VOICES

From Protest to Progress: The Road to Marriage Equality in America

BY: DM

Published 15 minutes ago

love sign
Source: Unsplash

Love wins, and it’s been winning for a full decade. On June 26, 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered its landmark 5–4 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, declaring that “same sex couples may exercise the fundamental right to marry.” We’ve now hit the 10th anniversary of marriage equality and queer communities coast to coast are celebrating.

Obergefell v. Hodges changed everything for marriage equality.
heart hands self-love
Source: Unsplash

Obergefell v. Hodges was the catalyst for change in America. The legal battle came when Jim Obergefell, a grieving widower from Ohio, sued after his home state refused to list him as the surviving spouse on his late husband’s death certificate. The majority opinion, written by Justice Anthony Kennedy, didn’t hold back. “The Constitution promises liberty to all within its reach,” he wrote. That liberty, he said, includes the right to marry the person you love.

Every year, the community turns up to honor that moment. Celebrations include everything from vow renewals to pop-up experiences. The New York Metropolis Hall has opened an exhibit that features photos, moments, and stories that “illustrate the power of activism in creating change.” Couples have also gathered on the steps of the Stonewall Inn to read their wedding vows, in honor of the historic day.

The decision also came during Pride Month, when there are already tons of ways to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. Places like West Hollywood and Philadelphia host parties and drag brunches for everyone. But the fun isn’t limited to those cities — celebrations are happening across America.

Advertisement
Marriage equality was a long and tiring fight for LGBTQIA+ people.
pride flag
Credit: Unsplash

Today, members of the LGBTQIA+ community can get married in any of the 50 U.S. states. However, the fight for marriage equality began back in the 1970s. In 1971, Jack Baker and Michael McConnell applied for a marriage license in Minnesota — and, shockingly, won—because no state law explicitly barred their union. The Minnesota Supreme Court quickly squashed their victory in Baker v. Nelson, ruling that limiting marriage to opposite sex couples didn’t violate the U.S. Constitution. But that defeat only fueled the fight.

At the turn of the millennium, states began chipping away at bans. In 2003, Massachusetts made history as the first state to legalize same-sex marriage. Its Supreme Judicial Court ruled that denying gay couples the right to wed “denies them basic dignity and equality under the law,” per PBS. Over the next few years, Connecticut, Iowa, Vermont, and others followed the trend. Some legalized same-sex marriage through court decisions, while others legalized it through legislation or voter referendums.

Meanwhile, several states pushed back. They passed constitutional amendments that explicitly defined marriage as a union between one man and one woman. The 1996 Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) served as a grim reminder that marriage rights weren’t guaranteed. It blocked the federal government from recognizing same-sex marriages, even in states where they were legal. As a result, same-sex couples were denied crucial benefits.

Couple men
Credit: Unsplash

Since the landmark Supreme Court ruling, LGBTQIA+ families have gained access to everything from spousal healthcare and immigration rights to joint adoption and tax benefits. And while the community is able to celebrate another year of marriage equality, the fight never really ends.

Advertisement

How are you celebrating the 10th anniversary of marriage equality? Comment below!

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Brandy and Monica Address Past ‘Confusion and Conflict’ While Announcing ‘That Boy Is Mine’ Joint Tour [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
Law Roach
NEWS

Law Roach Is About to Eat as a New Judge on ‘Project Runway’ Season 21

By: DM
Megan Thee Stallion
CELEBRITY

Hot Girl Queer? Megan Thee Stallion’s LGBTQIA+ Moments Explained

By: DM
JoJo Siwa
CELEBRITY

JoJo Siwa’s Eurovision Dreams Ain’t Dead — She’s Coming for 2026

By: DM
Traveler
NEWS

Europe Freezes U.S. Travel Over Trump Vibes and Border Drama

By: DM
NEWS

Dax Shepard Details Time He Was Ready to Fight Eric Dane at AA Meeting: ‘Let’s Go Outside’

By: LBS STAFF
The Bible
NEWS

Thou Shalt Not Misquote: What the Bible Really Says About LGBTQIA+ People

By: DM
NEWS

Barbra Streisand Reveals She’s Still Mad Male Co-Stars Got Paid More for Meet the Fockers, Talks New Sequel

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

YouTube Star Mikayla Raines Dead by Suicide, Husband Blames ‘Ridiculous Claims and Rumors’ Spread Online [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
Man using phone
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Grindr Red Flags: What That Blank Profile Might Be Hiding

By: DM