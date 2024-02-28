Supreme Court to Decide Trump Immunity Claim, Further Delaying Election Subversion Trial | lovebscott.com

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to decide whether former President Donald J. Trump is immune from prosecution on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election.

Per CNN, The court agreed to expedite the case and hear arguments the week of April 22.

Trump is facing four felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction, in connection with his plot to remain in power. He pleaded not guilty to the charges last year.

A trial date was initially set for March 4 but was pushed back due to Trump’s attempts to have the case dismissed on the grounds he is totally immune from prosecution for any actions taken while he was serving in the White House.

Trump’s immunity claim presents novel legal questions for the judicial system, as he is the first president (current or former) to ever face criminal charges.

Two courts have already rejected his immunity arguments, the most recent being a three-judge panel in the U.S. Court of Appeals.

This is a developing story.