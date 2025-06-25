BY: DM Published 31 seconds ago

If you thought JoJo Siwa would be taking it easy now that she is in a relationship with Chris Hughes, think again. The 22-year-old American entertainer, known for her days on “Dance Moms,” revealed that she wants to represent the United Kingdom at Eurovision 2026.

Siwa rocketed to fame as a kid on the reality show Dance Moms and later became a Nickelodeon teen idol. She has since made inroads into British pop culture — even appearing on “Celebrity Big Brother UK” — and has openly expressed her affection for Britain. In 2024, Siwa attempted to leverage her Polish heritage to join Eurovision after one of her songs went viral in Poland. But that plan fizzled when Polish TV bosses denied any talks with the star.

“Never got the phone call, babes! F***ing hell, they got me all excited and then never called,” Siwa quipped about Poland’s non-invite via EuroMix.

Now, Siwa has her sights set on the United Kingdom. The singer has sent out her pitch and hopes to land the coveted spot.

JoJo Siwa is begging to represent the UK at Eurovision 2026.

Siwa is ready and willing to represent the UK at Eurovision after her failed attempt to snag Poland’s spot. “Listen, maybe I’ll compete for England. Now wouldn’t that be a good time? Honestly, sign me up for Eurovision,” Siwa exclaimed during an interview with Capital Buzz.

There’s no rule barring non-British artists from representing the UK at Eurovision. The contest doesn’t impose nationality requirements — countries can send whoever they believe can bring victory. That means the BBC, which selects the UK’s entry, could theoretically tap an American star like Siwa without issue. Siwa’s stint on British reality TV and her massive online following could even give her a built-in UK fan base.

Siwa’s transatlantic Eurovision dreams might sound unusual — but she wouldn’t be the first American to compete on behalf of another country. The first U.S.-born performer hit the Eurovision stage in 1975, when North Carolina soul singer Wess represented Italy and snagged a third-place finish. Flo Rida, the Florida rap star known for hits like “Low,” made headlines by performing as part of San Marino’s entry in 2021.

Eurovision is very LGBTQIA+-friendly, but it receives some pushback.

The Eurovision Song Contest is an annual musical extravaganza and one of the biggest entertainment events in the world. Launched in 1956 to help bring post-war Europe together, it has evolved into the planet’s longest-running international music competition. Each participating country submits an original song performed live, and the entries compete in a grand televised show. Over 180 million viewers worldwide tune in each year, making Eurovision one of the most-watched non-sporting events on Earth.

One aspect of Siwa’s identity that could play into her Eurovision journey is her role as an openly queer, outspoken LGBTQIA+ icon. The contest has long been a haven for LGBTQIA+ artists and fans. And while some of the more conservative nations — like Turkey and Russia — will not air performances with LGBTQIA+ imagery, according to Pink News.

