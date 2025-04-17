BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 6 hours ago

JoJo Siwa reminds us that labels do not define you! The multi-hyphenate entertainer, known for her unapologetic energy and eclectic style, just shared a personal update on “Celebrity Big Brother UK” that’s resonating with people globally.

In a candid video shared by PinkNews, Siwa declared her pronouns as “anything,“ offering fans and viewers a fresh, freeing perspective on gender identity. And just like that, JoJo Siwa’s new pronouns have become one more example of the star’s commitment to living out loud.

A New Chapter: “My Pronouns Are Anything”

With camera crews rolling and fellow housemates settling in, Siwa took a moment to introduce herself with a dose of beautiful honesty that has now gone viral.

“My pronouns are anything — anything you feel on that day, whatever I look like, you can call me,“ Siwa said.

For Siwa, who came out as pansexual in 2021, this update feels more like a natural progression than a surprising shift. It was casual, clear, and completely Siwa. This moment on “Celebrity Big Brother UK” is already being praised online. Using the platform to embrace openness, Siwa reinforces that pronouns are deeply personal and can be freeing.

Another raw moment fans praised came when Siwa opened up about feeling more connected to nonbinary people than to men or women. She shared the realization through tears, with castmate Chris Hughes offering support. Other housemates later joined in, creating a rare scene of genuine care and understanding on reality TV.

What Sparked the Shift?

Siwa hasn’t shied away from discussing gender and identity in the past. In an episode of “Tea Time w/ Raven-Symoné & Miranda,“ she talked about how her perspective has evolved. During the conversation, Siwa shared that meeting an “incredible nonbinary friend“ had a major impact on her. It prompted her to reflect on whether or not she identified as nonbinary.

“It’s like, I really did question for a second, and I never overly thought about it, and I never was ashamed of it or anything,“ Siwa said. “I was just like, ‘Oh, I wonder if that’s how I feel.‘ But then, I always loop back around to that’s not how I feel.”

That reflection didn’t end there. Siwa explained that while she sometimes presents as more masculine, her core identity still aligns with femininity. She even referred to herself as a “little feminine baby girl.”

Why JoJo Siwa’s New Pronouns Matters

Siwa’s new pronouns matter because she said them clearly and publicly on “Celebrity Big Brother UK.“ She didn’t overexplain or ask for permission. She owned it, and that kind of visibility makes a difference—especially for younger people still figuring out how to talk about identity.

Her time in the house also showed why these conversations still matter. After Siwa introduced herself, castmate Mickey Rourke made homophobic comments. Siwa addressed him directly and tried to educate him on why his words were harmful. He doubled down. He continued to make disparaging remarks. Producers eventually removed him from the show.

That moment highlighted how even public figures still face casual discrimination for being open about who they are. Siwa didn’t back down. She stood firm, called it out, and kept going.

Whether she’s dropping a new single, competing on reality TV, or hitting the red carpet, Siwa continues to evolve in ways that feel fresh and unfiltered. Her latest announcement invites us to embrace who we are, too. And that’s the kind of energy worth celebrating.

