JoJo Siwa’s Partner Kath Ebbs Slams Mickey Rourke After ‘Dangerous’ Big Brother Homophobic Slurs

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 minutes ago

Ebbs reflects on the controversial UK Celebrity Big Brother incident that led to Rourke’s reprimand, explaining, “He deemed her unf–kable in that moment … If the male gaze is not a part of this situation and I have no power over you sexually.”

JoJo Siwa’s partner Kath Ebbs is calling out Mickey Rourke for his “dangerous” homophobic behavior on Celebrity Big Brother UK.

After viewers were left gobsmacked by Rourke’s comments towards 21-year-old Siwa in the house on Wednesday night’s episode, he was issued a formal warning by Big Brother production.

Advertisement

However, Ebbs deemed this not enough as they took to Instagram to share their reaction to the controversy.

They began by first emphasizing how “disgusting” the comments to Siwa were.

“A lot of people want to know my thoughts on Mickey Rourke, or however the f–k you say his last name, on his comments towards my partner JoJo on Big Brother and quite frankly, it is beyond disgusting and it’s literally taken me many hours to even process what the f–k I just watched,” Ebbs said.

“Not only because that is the literal love of my life and I want to protect her at all costs and I feel so helpless that I cannot be there to not only comfort her but to also lose it at that f–king weasel of a man, but secondly, take the fact out that I have massive emotional stakes in the comments towards her.”

Advertisement

Ebbs then shifted the focus on the behavior itself, outside of their relationship with Siwa, to articulate why these comments are so detrimental.

“The five minute clip, which was the whole conversation, has so many different layers to it, it is crazy,” the 27-year-old said.

“Firstly, he asks her if she is into boys or girls; she answers that she is gay. He then proceeds to tell her that he is going to turn her straight if she is in the house long enough. She shuts it down. Once she shuts it down, he says he’s going to tie her up. That is a rape joke, that’s what that is, call it what it is.”

Ebbs goes on to explain that the “jokes” are “rooted in misogyny” and how Rourke’s actions prove he has “deemed her unf–kable”.

Advertisement

“She shuts him down over and over again. He then goes, actually I’m going to get rid of you. Which is rooted in misogyny. He deemed her unf–kable in that moment and then went, if the male gaze is not a part of this situation and I have no power over you sexually — which also, no offense Mickey, you look like a f–king foot, so you don’t stand a chance with anyone anyway because you’re a f–king loser,” they continued.

“Then he’s like, ‘Oh, well then, I’m going to bully you. If you are not going to play into my creepy jokes then, okay, I’m going to bully you and I don’t want you here and then he proceeds to call her a f—-t.”

Ebbs said they were “glad” production called him out on his comments, but they insisted Rourke was “dangerous” and that they “wouldn’t want to be alone in a room with him.” They also took a moment to thank Chris Hughes — fellow Celebrity Big Brother contestant — for having Siwa’s back, while noting, however, how disappointed she was that more people didn’t defend Siwa.

“I saw him backing her, having her back and comforting her. [It] made me feel a little bit better, especially because — this sounds really f–ked up — because he is a cis [Cisgender] straight white man. And they’re the kind of allies, unfortunately, I hate to say it, that we need in situations like this to stand up to violent f–king misogynistic homophobic men,” Ebbs added, before sharing her disappointment that the actor remains in the house.

Advertisement

Viewers have been sharing their opinion on Rourke’s actions, too, with many calling for him to be removed from the house for his “vile” behavior.

“Mickey just made my skin crawl,” one viewer said on X.

“He has shown absolutely no remorse whatsoever, vile behaviour from Mickey,” another wrote on X.

“Mickey making me real uncomfortable rn and he’s not even saying that stuff to me… imagine how Jojo feels,” another added.

Advertisement

“Mickey Rourke not being kicked out of #CBBUK is harrowing based on the way he’s treated women from the get go and the way he spoke to/about JoJo is so gross and so upsetting to watch,” one social media user said.

During Wednesday night’s episode 72-year-old Rourke took aim at the former Dance Moms star as he began a misogynistic tirade.

“Do you like girls or boys?” Rourke asked.

“Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary,” JoJo said.

Advertisement

“If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore,” he responded.

“I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship,” JoJo said.

Later in the garden, Rourke asked Hughes if everyone had to vote one another out of the house, with The Wrestler star stating: “I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick.”

“That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning,” JoJo said before Hughes attempted to educate Rourke on his actions: “You can’t do that Mickey.”

Advertisement

“I need a fag” Rourke then said, before gesturing to JoJo and adding: “I’m not talking to you.”

Rourke insisted he was referring to a cigarette as Hughes hit back at him, “Mickey, you can’t say that,” to which Rourke replied: “I know. I was talking about a cigarette.”

Rourke was later called to the show’s Diary Room where he was reprimanded by producers and ultimately said he understood why his words were wrong and apologized.

via: TooFab

Advertisement