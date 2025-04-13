JoJo Siwa Connects with Mickey Rourke In Video Shared by Her Mom After Homophobic Comments

BY: LBS STAFF Published 49 seconds ago

Although Siwa and Rourke seemed to have a cordial exchange after Siwa’s homophobic remarks, her fans were less forgiving and rallied in support of the Dance Moms star.

JoJo Siwa’s mother shared some additional insight into her daughter’s relationship with Mickey Rourke following his homophobic behavior on Celebrity Big Brother UK.

On Thursday, the singer’s mother shared a clip from the reality show on Instagram, in which Siwa, 21, and Rouke, 72, was seen having a friendly conversation in the house. This was posted after he directed a slew of homophobic and insensitive comments toward her on Wednesday night’s episode.

As shown in the clip, below, Siwa is seen telling Rourke she “realized” he’s “been through some s–t.” On the show, he reportedly told his fellow costars he had an abusive childhood, causing insomnia.

“You do a great job until you’re surrounded by 13 strangers in a house and your emotions take over in a way that you could never could predict,” Siwa said, to which Rourke replied, saying that he’s “way better than I used to be.”

“I was hell on wheels 20 years ago,” he continued. “It took 23 years of therapy to get almost normal.”

The clip then cut to Siwa telling Rourke that it’s been “beautiful to see” him being “forced to be here but completely on free will at the same time.”

Rourke turned the conversation towards Siwa’s tattoos, asking them where she had them done, to which the latter said with a laugh, “I just adore you.”

“This went from heartbreaking to the purest form of acceptance; meeting someone where they are and befriending them for exactly who they are ??,” Siwa’s mom captioned the clip. “Love, (Proud ) Dance Mom Jess.”

Fans took to the comments section to rally behind Siwa, sharing messages of support for her strength — but definitely were not quick to forgive Rourke for his offensive comments about her sexuality.

“There is NO pure thoughts behind his eyes, he doesn’t even seem genuinely sorry for the terrible thing he said. You are too sweet, please be careful ?,” a fan wrote in a popular comment.

“She’s stronger than I could ever be, and I applaud her bravery & patience given the situation she was put in,” a second person wrote.

“I am so sorry JOJO you are such a wonderful person and you don’t deserve to be treated this way. As a fellow queer person I understand what this feels like and it’s not fun and I’m so sorry that this happened ?,” another said.

Rourke became the subject of controversy after he took aim at the former Dance Moms star on Wednesday night’s episode as he began a misogynistic tirade.

“Do you like girls or boys?” Rourke asked.

“Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary,” Siwa said.

“If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore,” he responded.

“I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship,” JoJo said.

Later in the garden, Rourke asked Hughes if everyone had to vote one another out of the house, with The Wrestler star stating: “I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick.”

“That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning,” Siwa said fellow contestant Chris Hughes — attempted to educate Rourke on his actions: “You can’t do that Mickey.”

“I need a f–,” Rourke then said, before gesturing to Siwa and adding: “I’m not talking to you.”

Rourke insisted he was referring to a cigarette as Hughes hit back at him, “Mickey, you can’t say that,” to which Siwa replied: “I know. I was talking about a cigarette.”

While Sisa was seen in tears, Rourke was later called to the show’s Diary Room where he was reprimanded by producers and ultimately said he understood why his words were wrong and apologized.

Like many fans, Siwa’s partner, Kath Ebbs, subsequently called out Rourke, slamming him as “dangerous.” See their response, here.

