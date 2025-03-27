BY: Sierra Kennedy Published 4 hours ago

In February 2025, Iowa’s Republican-controlled Legislature passed Senate File 418, a bill that removes “gender identity” from the state’s Civil Rights Act. This legislation, signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds, makes Iowa the first state to revoke existing civil rights protections for transgender individuals.

“We’ve never done it before – no one in the country has ever done this before,” House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst shared. “We would be the first state in the country to take away rights from a protected class. So we don’t know what the impact will be. So don’t tell us we’re overreacting.”

Stipulations of the Iowa LGBTQIA+ Bill

The primary provision of Senate File 418 is the elimination of “gender identity” from the list of protected classes under the Iowa Civil Rights Act. Previously, the Act prohibited discrimination based on various characteristics, including gender identity, in areas such as employment, housing, education, and public accommodations. With the removal of gender identity protections, transgender Iowans may now face legal discrimination in these fundamental aspects of daily life.

Additionally, the bill introduces specific definitions of “male” and “female” based on reproductive anatomy at birth. This binary classification disregards the existence and identities of transgender and non-binary individuals, effectively invalidating their legal recognition within the state.

Impact on the LGBTQIA+ Community

The enactment of this law has profound implications for Iowa’s LGBTQIA+ community, particularly transgender individuals. By stripping away legal protections, the legislation may expose transgender Iowans to increased risks of discrimination in employment, housing, education, and public services. This legal vulnerability only exacerbates existing disparities faced by the transgender community.

The law also sends a detrimental message, potentially fostering an environment of intolerance and prejudice. Advocacy groups have expressed concern that this legislative action — and various others — may embolden discriminatory behaviors and policies, further endangering LGBTQIA+ individuals in Iowa.

The approval of Senate File 418 represents a significant rollback of civil rights for transgender individuals in Iowa. By removing gender identity from the state’s Civil Rights Act, the law exposes the LGBTQIA+ community to heightened risks of discrimination and societal marginalization.

As Iowa becomes the first state to enact such a reversal, the implications of this legislation are likely to resonate both within the state and across the nation, prompting critical discussions about the protection and recognition of LGBTQIA+ rights in the United States.

How to Get Involved

The passage of the Iowa LGBTQIA+ bill has sparked widespread backlash, but there are ways to take action and support the LGBTQIA+ community. Whether you’re in Iowa or elsewhere, here’s how you can help.

1. Support Local LGBTQIA+ Organizations

Grassroots organizations are on the frontlines, providing legal aid, mental health resources, and advocacy for those affected by the bill.

Ways to help:

Donate to One Iowa, the state’s leading LGBTQIA+ advocacy group.

Support the ACLU of Iowa, which fights against discriminatory policies.

Volunteer for local organizations offering direct support to the community.

2. Contact Your Lawmakers

Pressure on elected officials can make a difference. Demand that state legislators prioritize LGBTQIA+ protections and push for inclusive policies.

Ways to help:

Call or email Iowa lawmakers to voice your opposition to the bill.

Advocate for federal LGBTQIA+ protections through organizations like the Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

Attend town halls and demand accountability from elected officials.

3. Amplify Awareness on Social Media

Visibility is crucial in fighting discriminatory laws. Use your platform to spread awareness and advocate for action.

Ways to help:

Share stories from transgender Iowans impacted by the bill.

Use hashtags like #ProtectTransIowans, #IowaLGBTQRights, and #StopSF418 to mobilize support.

and to mobilize support. Correct misinformation and share accurate legal updates.

4. Participate in Protests and Events

Public demonstrations send a powerful message that the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies won’t back down.

Ways to help:

Attend rallies and marches organized by LGBTQIA+ advocacy groups in Iowa.

Organize or join letter-writing campaigns to lawmakers.

Show up for local Pride events to visibly support the community.

5. Support LGBTQIA+-Friendly Businesses and Media

Economic support speaks volumes. Back businesses and platforms that advocate for equality.

Ways to help:

Shop at LGBTQIA+-owned businesses and support inclusive brands.

Subscribe to media outlets that uplift LGBTQIA+ voices and report on civil rights issues.

Encourage corporations to take a stand against discriminatory legislation.

Every action, no matter how small, helps to counter the Iowa LGBTQIA+ bill and supports those affected. Advocacy, awareness, and direct action can create lasting change.

The Iowa LGBTQIA+ bill may be controversial, but you can still support the community. Let us know in the comments how you’ll be getting involved!