BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 1 hour ago

Makeup is for everyone! It’s a way to express yourself, whether rocking a bold lip or experimenting with a dramatic design. But remember when beauty brands didn’t cater to all skin tones? Or not seeing someone who represents you in beauty ads? Luckily, inclusive beauty brands understand this, creating products that cater to diverse skin tones, identities, and preferences.

Why We Love Inclusive Beauty Brands

For LGBTQIA+ folks, makeup is often more than cosmetics — it’s a statement of identity and self-expression. Inclusive brands are stepping up by breaking traditional gender norms, featuring queer models in campaigns, and formulating products that work for all tones. Supporting these brands doesn’t just mean snagging killer products; it’s backing a movement prioritizing representation and accessibility.

If your makeup bag needs a refresh, here are five popular beauty brands you should support this winter.

1. Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath, often called the “Mother of Makeup,” launched her brand to shake up the industry. Her luxurious products cater to every skin tone, from the lightest to the deepest. Pat McGrath Labs offers high-performance pigments that make your winter glam pop.

2. Fenty Beauty

Who remembers when Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty dropped and had the other makeup girlies mad? The brand redefined inclusivity when it debuted with 40 foundation shades — a game-changer. Today, the brand’s Pro Filt’r Foundation remains a favorite for its range and finish. But Fenty isn’t just about base products. Their Killawatt Highlighters and Gloss Bombs bring sparkle to every skin tone. This winter, try their Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint for lightweight, natural coverage.

3. MAC Cosmetics

MAC Cosmetics has long advocated for self-expression and inclusivity. Its Viva Glam campaign has raised millions for HIV/AIDS awareness, and the brand continuously supports LGBTQIA+ initiatives. MAC’s shade variety is unmatched, making it a go-to for pros and makeup lovers.

4. Lancôme

Lancôme has evolved its approach to inclusivity, offering shades and formulas that cater to diverse skin types and tones. The Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation has a lightweight feel with full coverage, perfect for winter days. The brand also features inclusive spokesmodels like Zendaya, showing their commitment to representation. Pair their foundation with a juicy tube of L’Absolu Rouge for the ultimate winter pout.

5. KimChi Chic Beauty

Drag superstar KimChi created KimChi Chic Beauty to bring fun, affordability, and inclusivity to makeup. The brand is cruelty-free, vegan, and unapologetically colorful. Their Diamond Sharts liquid eyeshadows add sparkle to any holiday look, while their Thailor Bronzer ensures sculpted cheeks for every complexion. KimChi Chic proves you don’t have to spend a fortune to achieve a cute beat.

Buying from inclusive beauty brands means supporting businesses that prioritize everyone. And that’s why they matter! These brands remind us that beauty has no boundaries, making the industry better for all. So, this winter, refresh your routine with products that celebrate individuality. Inclusive beauty brands you should support this winter are holding the industry accountable while making their customers look fabulous.

What’s your favorite inclusive beauty brand? Comment below!