BY: DM Published 12 hours ago

Beauty queen, Isabelle St. Cyr, is set to make history as the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Miss Maine USA pageant. Cyr grew up in Howland with dreams of competing in pageants. She is now a proud farm owner and LGBTQIA+ advocate, proving that trans women belong everywhere — including the pageant world.

“I’m just doing it because I love pageants and I just happen to be trans,” St. Cyr told The Observer. “I want to show everyone that trans women absolutely can do this pageant and can do well.”

St. Cyr’s inclusion in the pageant comes amid growing anti-trans rhetoric, pushed largely by the Trump administration. However, states like Maine are standing their ground, allowing St. Cyr and other trans women to compete in pageants statewide. Let’s take a look at St. Cyr’s journey to the Miss Maine USA pageant.

Isabelle Cyr is Maine’s first trans pageant queen contender!

Advertisement

The Miss Universe Organization, which oversees Miss Maine USA, has allowed transgender women to compete since 2012. Cyr’s participation marks a huge milestone for the pageant world. However, her journey hasn’t been without challenges. Growing up in a rural area, she faced bullying and discrimination. Despite this, she remained resilient, participating in dance and cheerleading.

Her experiences have fueled her desire to represent and advocate for transgender folks, especially those in rural communities. “There’s no one way to be trans,” Cyr told the Portland Press Herald. “It’s important now more than ever to break that mold and show people and show other trans people that you are not in a box.”

The pageant kicks off May 10, and finalists will be announced the next day, May 11. Cyr will likely share her journey on Instagram, where she regularly posts photos from her life.

Advertisement

Kataluna Enriquez was the first trans woman to compete in a Miss USA state pageant.

Cyr follows in the footsteps of Kataluna Enriquez, who became the first openly trans person to compete in Miss USA after winning Miss Nevada USA in 2021. Enriquez, who previously won the Miss Silver State USA pageant in March 2021, competed against 21 other contestants at the South Point Hotel Casino in Las Vegas. “My community, you are always in my heart,” she exclaimed following her win. “My win is our win. We just made history. Happy Pride.”

At the Miss USA 2021 pageant, Enriquez did not advance to the final stage. She later opened up about her experience with Yahoo Life, saying, “I think they were just not ready.”

Advertisement

College student, Bella Bautista, was the first openly transgender contestant in the Miss Georgia USA competition. However, she withdrew from the pageant, suggesting that the event did not align with her values. “When I joined this pageant, I did so with the hope of breaking barriers, inspiring others, and showing that representation matters,” Bautista wrote on Instagram. “However, after deep reflection, I have come to the decision that the organization’s affiliations and actions no longer align with my personal values and my mission for inclusivity and a world free of discrimination.”

Do you think more pageants will follow suit with trans individuals being contestants? Comment below!