Home > FASHION / BEAUTY

Isabelle St. Cyr Slays as First Trans Queen in Miss Maine USA Pageant

BY: DM

Published 12 hours ago

Isabelle St. Cyr
Instagram/@missmonsonusa

Beauty queen, Isabelle St. Cyr, is set to make history as the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Miss Maine USA pageant. Cyr grew up in Howland with dreams of competing in pageants. She is now a proud farm owner and LGBTQIA+ advocate, proving that trans women belong everywhere — including the pageant world.

“I’m just doing it because I love pageants and I just happen to be trans,” St. Cyr told The Observer. “I want to show everyone that trans women absolutely can do this pageant and can do well.”

St. Cyr’s inclusion in the pageant comes amid growing anti-trans rhetoric, pushed largely by the Trump administration. However, states like Maine are standing their ground, allowing St. Cyr and other trans women to compete in pageants statewide. Let’s take a look at St. Cyr’s journey to the Miss Maine USA pageant.

Isabelle Cyr is Maine’s first trans pageant queen contender!

Advertisement

The Miss Universe Organization, which oversees Miss Maine USA, has allowed transgender women to compete since 2012. Cyr’s participation marks a huge milestone for the pageant world. However, her journey hasn’t been without challenges. Growing up in a rural area, she faced bullying and discrimination. Despite this, she remained resilient, participating in dance and cheerleading.

Her experiences have fueled her desire to represent and advocate for transgender folks, especially those in rural communities. “There’s no one way to be trans,” Cyr told the Portland Press Herald. “It’s important now more than ever to break that mold and show people and show other trans people that you are not in a box.”

The pageant kicks off May 10, and finalists will be announced the next day, May 11. Cyr will likely share her journey on Instagram, where she regularly posts photos from her life.

Advertisement

Kataluna Enriquez was the first trans woman to compete in a Miss USA state pageant.

Cyr follows in the footsteps of Kataluna Enriquez, who became the first openly trans person to compete in Miss USA after winning Miss Nevada USA in 2021. Enriquez, who previously won the Miss Silver State USA pageant in March 2021, competed against 21 other contestants at the South Point Hotel Casino in Las Vegas. “My community, you are always in my heart,” she exclaimed following her win. “My win is our win. We just made history. Happy Pride.”

At the Miss USA 2021 pageant, Enriquez did not advance to the final stage. She later opened up about her experience with Yahoo Life, saying, “I think they were just not ready.”

Advertisement

College student, Bella Bautista, was the first openly transgender contestant in the Miss Georgia USA competition. However, she withdrew from the pageant, suggesting that the event did not align with her values. “When I joined this pageant, I did so with the hope of breaking barriers, inspiring others, and showing that representation matters,” Bautista wrote on Instagram. “However, after deep reflection, I have come to the decision that the organization’s affiliations and actions no longer align with my personal values and my mission for inclusivity and a world free of discrimination.”

Do you think more pageants will follow suit with trans individuals being contestants? Comment below!

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Shannon Sharpe Releases Twisted X-Rated Text Messages from $50Million Rape Accuser to Claim It Was All Consensual — As He Reportedly Claims Sex Tape Was ‘Heavily Edited’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Tina Knowles Details How Beyoncé & Solange Reacted to Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Shannon Sharpe Purportedly Threatens to ‘Choke the S–t’ Out of Rape Accuser in Damning Audio She Released on Heels of $50M Lawsuit

By: Walker
NEWS

Tina Knowles Addresses Claims Beyoncé Always Planned to Leave Destiny’s Child & Go Solo

By: LBS STAFF
nasa removes lgbtqia+ content
HUMAN INTEREST

WOW! NASA Removes LGBTQIA+ Content From Website Due to Trump’s DEI Crackdown

By: Ashley Blackwell
The moon
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Lunar, but Make It Queer: LGBTQIA+ Art Officially Lands on the Moon

By: DM
NEWS

Justin Bieber’s Longtime Friend Reportedly Believes Singer is in a Cult as Inner Circle Shrinks

By: Walker
NEWS

Lil Durk’s Lawyer Files Motion to Get Murder-for-Hire Case Dismissed

By: Walker
NEWS

Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Marries Longtime Girlfriend Bry Burrows

By: Walker
NEWS

Tina Knowles Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis, Says Missed Mammogram May Have Delayed Detection

By: Walker