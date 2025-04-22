BY: DM Published 11 hours ago

Space is a lot gayer these days, because a piece of LGBTQIA+ art has officially landed on the moon.

Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, was also the first known LGBTQIA+ astronaut. Ride flew aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 and 1984. And while her sexual orientation became public only after she died in 2012, she still takes the crown. In 2019, Anne McClain became the first openly LGBTQIA+ astronaut while active in NASA’s corps. McClain, a military pilot, spent over 200 days aboard the International Space Station from December 2018 to June 2019.

However, thanks to a collaboration between Space Pride, Firefly Aerospace, Interstellar Foundation, and Intuitive Machines, queer artistry has now gone interstellar. A queer-themed artwork titled “Humanity’s Journey Into the Galaxy: We Are All Made of Stardust” has been delivered to the Moon through two private lunar missions.

Here is a look at the out-of-this-world mission that resulted in this historic achievement for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Queer art has landed on the moon!

“Humanity’s Journey Into the Galaxy: We Are All Made of Stardust” was created by Space Pride members Rania Djojosugito and Khushi Shah. The artwork features a black hole absorbing a rainbow, symbolizing the infinite potential of space and the unity of the LGBTQIA+ community. According to MSN, the art was added to payloads aboard Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Mission 1 and Intuitive Machines’ IM-2 mission. Both missions successfully landed on the Moon in March, depositing the art as part of the ASPIRE One Record initiative led by the Interstellar Foundation.

“As we reach for the stars and planets beyond Earth, it is important to showcase all forms of human culture and connection,” said Shah. Echoing this sentiment, Djojosugito called art a “powerful tool.” Adding, “I hope this piece on the Moon will remind people that they are valid and heard. That the world is changing.”

Amid the launch, Space Pride emphasized that this was only the beginning — suggesting more LGBTQIA+ art could launch into space in the future.

What is Space Pride?

Space Pride is an international non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for LGBTQIA+ inclusion in the space industry. The organization, which was founded in 2022, aims to create a more accessible environment for LGBTQIA+ individuals by promoting rights, building safe spaces, and fostering community.

The organization focuses on four key areas. First, it builds community by creating a global support system where queer astronauts, engineers, and scientists can connect, share experiences and lift one another up. Then, it advocates — calling out space organizations that lack inclusivity and pushing for policy change. Space Pride also digs into research, spotlighting the brilliance of LGBTQIA+ individuals in the space field and ensuring their stories shine. When it comes to education, it leads with programs that teach the space community how to be stronger allies.

This cosmic collaboration between Space Pride, Firefly Aerospace, the Interstellar Foundation, and Intuitive Machines marks a monumental moment. Those interested in volunteering with Space Pride or joining its interstellar initiatives can find a volunteer form on the organization’s website.

