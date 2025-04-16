BY: DM Published 7 hours ago

If you are planning your next getaway, but planning to travel alone, there are a few things to keep in mind. Traveling solo can be a fun adventure, but it can also be nerve-wracking. For LGBTQIA+ jet-setters, connecting with like-minded individuals can enhance the journey. Here are some tips solo travelers can use to make new friends while exploring the world.

1. Practice by going on smaller solo missions first.

To make the experience less awkward, start by trying smaller solo activities, like dining alone at a local restaurant or attending a nearby event on your own. These small steps help build confidence and prepare you for longer solo adventures.

2. Join tour groups and other activities.

Participate in tours that spark your interests. LGBTQIA+ walking tours or queer-centric events provide opportunities to bond with others who share similar experiences. Activities like cooking classes or dance workshops can also lead to surprising connections. And while you’re enjoying these experiences, remember to smile. Sometimes, a warm demeanor and open body language are all it takes to strike up a conversation.

3. Book LGBTQ+-friendly accommodations.

Opt for stays that cater to the queer community. Platforms like Misterb&b offer a range of LGBTQIA+-friendly lodging options, ensuring a welcoming environment where you can meet fellow travelers. Additionally, hostels and co-living spaces are hubs for social interaction. Choose accommodations known for their inclusive atmosphere and communal areas.

4. Connect with other solo travelers on social media.

Before and during your trip, use LGBTQIA+ social apps and online communities to connect with locals and fellow travelers. Platforms such as Meetup and Facebook groups often feature events tailored to the queer community, making it easier to find your tribe. Just remember to stay safe and meet in public spaces.

5. Don’t be afraid to attend local LGBTQIA+ events.

Research local LGBTQIA+ events, such as Pride festivals, drag shows, or queer film screenings. These gatherings are not only entertaining but also prime spots to meet locals and travelers who embrace the rainbow. And if you are using a travel agent to help plan your trip, be sure to inquire there. Agencies and guides sometimes offer curated experiences for LGBTQIA+ travelers.

6. Be sure to pack extra cash — in case of an emergency.

When you head out on your solo travel adventure, stash some emergency cash — think of it as a financial backup plan. While you may make a friend or two, it doesn’t mean you’ll have someone to lean on. Before heading out to mingle and make new friends, tuck bills into a hidden pocket in a backpack or stash them in a secure spot in your hotel room. That backup money can save you if your wallet goes missing, or you run into a shady ATM situation.

7. Avoid sharing your location with people you meet.

When you’re on a solo adventure, safety is your ultimate accessory. While it’s tempting to share every moment in real-time, it’s wiser to keep your exact location under wraps until you’ve moved on. Posting your whereabouts can attract unwanted attention — even from new “friends” you met on vacation.

So, keep it cute, keep it cautious, and have fun. You’ll find that making friends while traveling solo can be just as fun as discovering a new destination.

What are some of your favorite tips for making friends while traveling solo? Comment below!