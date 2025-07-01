BY: DM Published 5 hours ago

If you’re queer, love to travel, and want to explore the world without shrinking who you are — Rainbow Getaways might be your new favorite plug. This is not your average travel agency. Rainbow Getaways takes the stress out of vacation planning while making sure LGBTQIA+ folks feel celebrated, not just tolerated.

“LGBTQIA+ travelers deserve to have vacations that are just as unique as they are,” founder Scott Wismont told OutThere. “This means working with travel partners from within our community or allies that support us more than during Pride.”

Here’s a look at the agency’s history and the experiences it provides for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Rainbow Getaways is the go-to agency for LGBTQIA+ experiences.

Rainbow Getaways curates high-end vacations — from private Caribbean villas to elegant cruise getaways — designed to let clients relax, no matter how far from home they roam.

Fortunately, Rainbow Getaways doesn’t do cookie-cutter trips. Instead, its team of travel advisors works closely with each client to build personalized itineraries. They secure stays at top-rated Caribbean resorts and private villas, book five-star city tours, and design off-the-beaten-path adventures — all with LGBTQIA+ inclusivity at the core. Beyond bookings, Rainbow Getaways runs a vibrant travel blog, packed with destination inspiration and practical tips.

Rainbow Getaways also offers standout cruise vacations. The agency partners with inclusive cruise lines — like Virgin Voyages, Celebrity, and Explora Journeys — to craft sailings tailored for LGBTQIA+ travelers. These trips come packed with special perks, from world-class dining to top-tier entertainment, all in a space where queer guests feel fully welcome.

On land, Rainbow Getaways books resorts that respect and honor LGBTQIA+ guests without making a fuss. The agency also curates group adventures specifically for the LGBTQIA+ community. Its upcoming “hosted getaways” include themed escapes like a Mardi Gras-meets-ancient-Maya tour of New Orleans and Mexico. The agency’s calendar also features its annual Thanksgiving cruise, a week-long party at sea for gay and queer travelers.

Rainbow Getaways was designed specifically for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Rainbow Getaways began in 2015, when Wismont, working as a Disney travel planner, spotted a gap in the market for travel services focused on LGBTQIA+ clients. By mid-2020, he rebranded the agency to focus on queer travelers across every itinerary. He makes the mission plain — travel should feel like a celebration, not a stressor.

“I think we deserve more than just a regular vacation, and I started Rainbow Getaways to be a full-service travel concierge to make sure that dream vacations happen just as often as the regular vacations,” Wismont told OutThere. “I’ve known since I first started arranging travel that I wanted to work with members of my community to plan vacations to destinations that they otherwise wouldn’t consider.”

Rainbow Getaways has since expanded well beyond its original agency model. In 2022, Wismont launched the Rainbow Getaways Travel Network (RBGTN), a host agency that mentors and equips travel advisors to specialize in inclusive travel. The network offers coaching, booking tools, and strategic agency partnerships to support its members.

