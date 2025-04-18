BY: Ashley Blackwell Published 1 hour ago

Unfortunately, we live in a world where vacationing while queer can be dissatisfying or (even worse) dangerous. However, the good thing is that there are luxury LGBTQIA+ travel agencies that will ensure a safe and memorable experience. Keep reading for more information!

As we all know, those within rainbow communities have long suffered at the hands of homophobia that affects their everyday lives. Be it from the people who offer service or in society, something as simple as going to a grocery store or frolicking at the local fair evokes a sense of fear beyond the yelling of a cruel slur. One’s romantic preference has (unfairly) been seen as a go-to card for inhumane treatment and discrimination, stripping sexual minorities of their right to parade among the general population.

Sadly, although there’s been an increased number of arenas for individuals on the spectrum, we’ve only scratched the surface of true liberation that doesn’t see love through the lens of gender. Because of this, providing those who rock their alphabets proudly with outlets to live freely is necessary. Who someone chooses to make their forever shouldn’t determine the quality of life that they deserve.

Gone are the days of being afraid to stand in your truth because of the ones sitting and judging. Grab your bags; it’s time to see the world!

Advertisement

Check out these premier companies if you’re searching for a grand excursion!

Luxury LGBTQIA+ Travel Agencies That Would Be Perfect for Your Upcoming Trip

1. Out of Office

If you’re journeying with a small crowd or looking to go on a couples’ voyage, Out of Office is the leading travel agency for every LGBTQIA+ member. Founded by ex-journalist Darren Burn in 2016, this five-star firm inclusively prioritizes the needs of its customers to guarantee that no one is left behind.

Advertisement

Out of Office is filled with specialists who take pride in sharing their expertise to help you create the ultimate vacation. From building out fit-for-you itineraries through places they’ve (personally) visited along with wedding and honeymoon planning, the gays are in for a great stay! Additionally, travelers can look into the team’s exclusive LGBTQIA+ group packages, curated specifically for those interested in touring with like-minded explorers.

Whether you’re catching a train around Italy or sailing in the Maldives, its wide range of exquisite locales and themes is unmatched, to say the least. Your wish is (certainly) Out of Office’s command!

2. Olivia Travel

According to Olivia, good news travels fast! Thanks to originator Judy Dlugacz, what started as a revolutionary record company for women in 1973 (under the name Olivia Records) has become a never-ending hot spot for lesbians looking for a fun, relaxing adventure!

Advertisement

Known for its one-of-a-kind cruises, Olivia Travel’s ventures are built on fostering unforgettable connections, cultivating a comfortable space for girls’ girls, and assuring that each participant has the time of their lives. The brand specializes in everything from riverboats to resorts, professionally crafted by its premium staff of consultants, with exceptionally arranged activities and entertainment for boarders to enjoy.

There are also quite a few resources and collectives that cater to those going solo, together, or as a part of various classes, such as Olivians in Uniform (active duty + veterans in armed forces), Gen-O (under 40), OWLs (Older, Wiser Lesbians), or honeymooners.

3. Zoom Vacations

Co-owned by Joel Cabrera and Bryan Herb, Zoom Vacations is an acclaimed tour company that supplies LGBTQIA+ discoverers with top-tier expeditions. Per its official website, Cabrera and Herb “personally lead all [the] group tours to ensure the highest level of quality, customization, and logistical expertise.”

Advertisement

Step outside the box with Zoom Vacations’ unmatched international roamings, personalized with the best destinations for advocates and allies. Cabrera and Herb, along with their travel coordinator Lori Wiltzius, have succeeded in constructing global pleasures that are designed to leave everlasting memories.

With a keen eye for unparalleled worldly encounters, since 2002, the chief travel officers have made it their goal to scratch off bucket lists — one Brazilian chef or African safari at a time.

4. Rainbow Getaways

Rainbow Getaways was launched by travel enthusiast Scott Wismont in 2020. Its mission sets out to make queer wanderers “feel confident, welcomed, and free to explore the world with ease.” With its upper-echelon advisors, Rainbow Getaways heavily focuses on granting bookers a VIP process.

Advertisement

The award-winning company forms personal connections with its clients, mapping out incomparable agendas that will reward travelers with magnificent encounters around the globe. Whether you’re gearing up for the summertime or need a way to spend your PTO, Rainbow Getaways is the go-to for all of your accommodations.

Don’t miss out on the colorful occasions that await! You won’t regret any of them.

5. Atlantis Events

Atlantis Events comes highly recommended, as its extraordinary gay cruises are the talk of every town! Alone or with a mate, the opportunities to have fulfilling escapades are endless. If you want to make the most of your leisure time with fellow LGBTQIA+ individuals, Atlantis is the way to go!

Advertisement

Established in 1991 by Rich Campbell, Atlantis Events hosts over 20,000 guests annually, flaunting its title as “the largest company in the world dedicated to creating unique vacations for the gay and lesbian community.” Getaway after getaway, the service has managed to yield indelible trips across the water or to high-end lodging that many can’t help but make a part of their yearly schedule.

From internet access on the ships to room share programs, customers can expect only A-list treatment. Don’t worry, ladies. There’s room for you, too, at Atlantis Events!

Which of these luxury LGBTQIA+ travel agencies will you be checking out? Let us know in the comments below!

Advertisement