BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 2 minutes ago

Flying feels like the previews before a movie. It’s just a warm-up for your next big adventure. It makes all these moments possible, whether you’re jetting off to Pride events, reuniting with your chosen family, or escaping to a sun-kissed paradise. Some airlines actually get it. They make sure everyone on board feels seen, respected, and celebrated. These LGBTQIA+-friendly airlines go beyond rainbow-washing during Pride month. They lead with inclusive policies, visible representation, and genuine support for LGBTQIA+ communities.

Situations That Queer Flyers Can’t Ignore

Not every airline has prioritized inclusivity. Over the years, several high-profile incidents have revealed deep gaps in training and awareness.

The Florida Times-Union reported in 2018 that Alaska Airlines came under fire when a flight attendant asked a gay couple to relinquish their premium seats so a heterosexual couple could sit together. When the couple stood their ground, the flight attendant said they could relinquish their seats or get off the plane.

Advertisement

“We could not bear the feeling of humiliation for an entire cross-country flight and left the plane,” David Cooley said, recounting the incident. “I cannot believe that an airline in this day and age would give a straight couple preferential treatment over a gay couple and go so far as to ask us to leave.”

The airline apologized and reaffirmed its stance on inclusive practices, but the damage had already been done.

In October 2024, United Airlines faced a federal lawsuit after a flight attendant allegedly refused to serve passenger James Snyder. Snyder claimed the attendant ignored him most of the flight while warmly interacting with others. He believes it was because of his sexual orientation. Snyder eventually filed a lawsuit against the airlines, according to The Independent.

5 Airlines That Show up for You

Thankfully, not all airlines miss the mark! Some are actively creating environments where LGBTQIA+ travelers and employees thrive. Here are five LGBTQIA+-friendly airlines doing the work.

Advertisement

1. Virgin Atlantic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virgin Atlantic (@virginatlantic)

Virgin Atlantic proudly embraces diversity. The airline allows crew members to choose uniforms that match their gender identity, not their assigned gender. It also rolled out gender-neutral ticketing options and actively celebrates Pride. Their “Pride Flight” events are legendary because they make travel a joyful experience.

2. Delta Air Lines

Advertisement

Delta scores high on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index. The airline offers equal benefits for same-sex partners, includes gender identity in its nondiscrimination policy, and partners with LGBTQIA+ advocacy groups. It also ensures employees go through inclusion training to reduce bias on board.

3. JetBlue

JetBlue has been a long-standing supporter of LGBTQIA+ rights. From sponsoring Pride parades nationwide to offering inclusive advertising, JetBlue makes LGBTQIA+ travelers feel welcome. The airline upholds its commitment through staff training and internal support systems for LGBTQIA+ employees.

4. American Airlines

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Airlines (@americanair)

American Airlines has a solid history of LGBTQIA+ advocacy. It was the first major U.S. airline to include sexual orientation in its nondiscrimination policy and one of the first to offer domestic partner benefits. The airline supports multiple LGBTQIA+ organizations and consistently earns high marks on the Corporate Equality Index. Its PRIDE Employee Business Resource Group fosters visibility, education, and support across the company.

5. Qantas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qantas (@qantas)

Advertisement

This Australian carrier walks the walk. Former CEO Alan Joyce, who is openly gay, has used his platform to speak out for LGBTQIA+ equality. Qantas also backs LGBTQIA+ initiatives and trains employees in diversity and inclusion practices. Their public support during Australia’s marriage equality vote showed their commitment runs deep.

Fly With Confidence

Representation, policy, and behavior all matter when choosing who gets to carry you across the skies. While no airline is perfect, these five LGBTQIA+ friendly airlines are actively creating safer, more welcoming experiences for travelers of all identities. They recognize that inclusivity doesn’t stop with a rainbow logo—it lives in the everyday moments, from check-in to touchdown.

What is one of your favorite LGBTQIA+-friendly airlines? Share in the comments below.

Advertisement