BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 1 hour ago

It is officially pride season! Miami Beach Pride is a full-scale celebration of love and visibility set against the backdrop of one of the most vibrant cities in the country. Every year, this highly anticipated event brings together LGBTQIA+ individuals, allies, and supporters to celebrate identity, culture, and progress. With an incredible lineup of entertainers and unforgettable events, Miami Beach Pride is a must-attend experience.

When Is Miami Beach Pride? Where Are The Celebrations?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Beach Pride (@miamibeachpride)

According to the official website, Miami Beach Pride takes over the city from March 28 to April 6, 2025. The 17th annual celebration offers 10 days of entertainment, art, advocacy, and community connection. So you won’t miss anything, here’s a lineup of events:

Advertisement

March 28: IN THE WYLD (Women’s Event) at Gaythering, 10 p.m.

March 29: Family Picnic at Pride Park, 10 a.m.

March 30: Pride Movie Night at Rooftop Cinema Club, 7 p.m.

March 31: Queer Art Showcase at Moxy Hotel South Beach, 6:30 p.m.

April 2: Social Justice, Health & Wellness Evening at South Shore Community Center, 6 p.m.

April 2: Mr. & Miss Miami Beach Pride Pageant at Palace, doors open at 7 p.m.

April 4: Mad Hatter’s VIP Tea Party at Lummus Park, 7 p.m.

April 5: Pride Festival Day 1 at Lummus Park, 12 p.m.

April 6: Miami Beach Pride Parade on Ocean Drive, 12 p.m.

April 6: Pride Festival Day 2 at Lummus Park, 12 p.m.

The festival lineup also features an incredible mix of entertainers, artists, and DJs. Attendees can expect to see acts from Luxx Noir London, “RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars” winner Alyssa Edwards, Grant Knoche, Gabby B., Mary Mac, Santi, and more this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Beach Pride (@miamibeachpride)

Ticket prices vary depending on the event. Many activities, including the parade and festival, are free to attend. However, VIP experiences and certain specialty events may require paid admission.

Staying Safe While Celebrating!

With large crowds and non-stop festivities, staying mindful of safety while celebrating Miami Beach Pride is essential. Here’s how attendees can ensure a fun and secure experience:

Advertisement

Stay Hydrated: Miami’s sun is no joke! Bring a reusable water bottle and take advantage of hydration stations. Wear Sunscreen: Please protect your skin from intense UV rays with high-SPF sunscreen. Know Your Surroundings: Be aware of your location at an event or walking through the city and stay with trusted friends. Use Rideshare or Public Transport: Parking is limited, and traffic can be heavy. Plan by using rideshare services or Miami Beach’s free trolley. Look Out for Each Other: If you see someone in distress, lend a hand or alert event staff. We are a community!

Miami Beach Pride is all about love, community, and celebration. By keeping safety in mind, attendees can fully enjoy the energy and spirit of this iconic event. Whether dancing at the festival, marching in the parade, or supporting LGBTQ+ artists, there’s no better place to be this spring than Miami Beach Pride.

Do you plan on attending any of the events at Miami Beach Pride? Share your comments below!