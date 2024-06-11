TravelAdvice: Best LGBTQIA+ Travel Destinations in the United States

Despite popular belief, the United States has amazing travel destinations. Many beautiful sites and places with rich history make excellent vacation spots. Although we still have some progress to make with queer rights, there are several LGBTQIA+ destinations in the United States!

As the summer approaches, it’s time to schedule your summer vacation. Whether you want to lay out on the beach or do some sightseeing, there is a destination for you and your loved ones to travel to. If you are looking for safe destinations, look no further! Here are five of the best LGBTQIA+ travel destinations in the United States!

1. San Fransico

If you are planning to travel during Pride Month, you must visit San Fransico, CA! According to QueerAdventurers, the city is considered the Gay capital of the United States. San Fransico’s inclusivity is highly praised as it holds one of the biggest Pride parades in the country. You can also attend the Dyke March and Trans March during the same weekend of the Pride parade. If you already have plans for Pride Month and wish to visit the city still, have no fear; San Fransico is LGBTQIA-friendly year-round.

2. Chicago

For travelers who would like to experience a little culture on their vacation, Chicago is the perfect place! There are many museums, art galleries, and public art pieces for art lovers to explore. Additionally, there is live theatre and great food. Most importantly, the city caters to the LGBTQIA+ community. According to ChooseChicago, the city offers diverse nightlife and the country’s first exclusively gay neighborhood! To top it all off, Chicago celebrates Pride all year with several events.

3. Atlanta, GA

Considered the “Black Mecca” and the “gay epicenter of the South,” Atlanta is one of the most inclusive cities in the United States. It is an excellent destination for those who want to have a good time, good food, and be among like-minded folx. Plus, Atlanta has many activities for tourists to participate in, including the Georgia Museum, High Museum of Art, and the Beltline.

4. New Orleans

If you want to party on vacation, look no further than New Orleans. The city is famous for its rich history, unique architecture, and booming nightlife. The Louisana capital is also considered a queer mecca, with the city being awarded the Most Welcoming City by Best of Gay Cities in 2017. Hit the French Quarter and Bourbon Street during your vacation for the authentic experience of New Orleans.

5. Honolulu

Travelers looking to escape the hustle and bustle of life must hit the beaches of Honolulu. According to Gay Travel, the beautiful city caters to LGBTQIA+ folx with many events, including mixers, parties, and beach and sporting events. Additionally, Hawaii was one of the first states to legalize Gay Marriage before the national law passage. Be sure to abide by Hawaii residents’ requests and travel responsibly. Shop with local businesses and respect the land.

Traveling can be scary for those who identify with the community. However, progress is being made, and there are several places where you can safely make memories and have new experiences. Book your vacation in one of the best LGBTQIA+ travel destinations in the United States now!