BY: Kara Johnson Published 2 hours ago

For LGBTQIA+ travelers looking to explore the world and connect with nature, backpacking tours offer a unique and fulfilling experience. With your essentials on your back and a flexible itinerary, backpacking strips travel down to its most authentic form. It’s not about luxury but freedom, community, and seeing the world through an unfiltered lens.

What makes LGBTQIA+ backpacking tours even more remarkable is the intentional space they create for inclusion and connection. Whether hiking through national parks, exploring remote villages, or camping under the stars, these tours help you find adventure and belonging in nature.

Why LGBTQIA+ Backpacking Tours Are the Ultimate Escape

Backpacking tours naturally foster closeness with the earth and with people. They challenge you physically and spiritually, offering a chance to break away from urban life and experience something raw and honest. For LGBTQIA+ travelers, this means stepping into spaces where identity isn’t questioned but celebrated.

Advertisement

The right tour can feel like a breath of fresh air — literally and emotionally. No need to explain yourself. No need to hide. Just you, your gear, and a group of fellow adventurers who get it. Here are some incredible LGBTQIA+ backpacking tour companies to check out.

1. OUT Adventures

OUT Adventures offers small-group LGBTQIA+ travel with multiple backpacking and trekking options around the globe. Their Peru Inca Trail hike is one of the most sought-after tours for queer travelers. Check them out here.

Advertisement

2. HE Travel

One of the pioneers in LGBTQIA+ travel, HE Travel blends cultural exploration with outdoor adventure. Their “Tuscany Walking Tour” and “Himalayan Adventure” are great for backpackers seeking both scenery and spiritual depth. Check them out here.

3. Detours Travel

Advertisement

Focused on authentic, flexible itineraries, Detours Travel offers group backpacking-style trips to places like Costa Rica, Thailand, and South Africa. Their trips are known for combining nature with LGBTQIA+ nightlife and culture. Get up to date with their next adventure here.

4. Everywhere Is Queer Trips

Advertisement

This up-and-coming travel platform connects LGBTQIA+ travelers with queer-owned stays and experiences. They offer group trips that include accessible hiking and nature-based itineraries in the U.S. and abroad. Keep up with their upcoming travel plans here.

5. Toto Tours

With over three decades of experience, Toto Tours offers spiritual and nature-based group travel for LGBTQIA+ travelers. Their itineraries range from Patagonia treks to the jungles of Borneo.

Advertisement

6. The Venture Out Project

This U.S.-based non-profit organizes LGBTQIA+ wilderness trips, focusing on trans and non-binary inclusion. They offer multi-day backpacking adventures in national parks like Yosemite and the White Mountains.

Backpacking as a Path to Self and Community

Advertisement

Backpacking can teach you more than just survival skills. It helps you reconnect with yourself, others, and the earth. For LGBTQIA+ adventurers, it’s a way to escape the judgment of everyday life and step into a world where authenticity is the only requirement.

Choosing an LGBTQIA+ backpacking tour means choosing joy, connection, and growth. So pack your bag, lace your boots, and prepare to take up space in the world—one breathtaking trail at a time.

Have you tried any of these LGBTQIA+ backpacking tour companies? Did we miss any? Let us know in the comments.