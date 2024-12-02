Home > CELEBRITY

#FearlessAndFree: 5 Nonbinary Icons You Should Know and Celebrate

BY: Jasmine Franklin

Published 50 mins ago

Discover Proudly Amplifies Diverse Voices
#FearlessAndFree 5 Nonbinary Icons You Should Know and Celebrate
Credit: Instagram/lachrwatson

Nonbinary icons are reshaping the world, and we’re here for it! They’re fearless and unapologetically themselves. They’re taking over screens, stages, and runways while pushing boundaries and change. They are shaking up what the world thinks about gender and identity, and their stories are worth celebrating.

Nonbinary Icons Are Changing the Game

Nonbinary representation is growing across industries, and it’s about time. These icons aren’t just showing up; they’re thriving. In Hollywood, nonbinary actors are landing leading roles, pushing the industry to reflect diverse identities. Even fashion embraces fluidity, with nonbinary creatives influencing trends on and off the runway.

The impact goes beyond entertainment and style. Nonbinary activists and creators are sparking conversations about inclusion. Their stories challenge outdated norms and inspire others to live authentically. These icons don’t just make noise; they drive change, one bold step at a time.

Advertisement

Meet five nonbinary icons everyone should know!

1. Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey took the world by storm with their standout performances in “Game of Thrones” and “The Last of Us.” Ramsey’s talent shines in every role, but their candid conversations about being nonbinary make them a standout. They’re using their platform to normalize conversations around gender identity in mainstream media, creating space for nonbinary actors in Hollywood. 

2. Mauree Turner

Advertisement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Them (@them)

 

Mauree Turner made political history as the first openly nonbinary state legislator in the US, representing Oklahoma. Advocate reports that Turner is the first Muslim to join the Oklahoma legislature. Their work focuses on criminal justice reform, LGBTQIA+ rights, and community empowerment. Turner’s groundbreaking presence in politics proves that leadership doesn’t come in just one mold but in the shape of real, impactful change.

3. Bob The Drag Queen

Bob The Drag Queen doesn’t just slay; they elevate. Winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 8, they are a nonbinary icon known for their quick wit, activism, and electrifying performances. Beyond drag, they use their platform to advocate for racial justice, LGBTQIA+ rights, and inclusion. Their comedic genius and no-nonsense approach to activism make them a standout voice in the community.

Advertisement

4. Alex Newell

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alex Newell (@thealexnewell)

 

Alex Newell’s voice is nothing short of legendary. They stole the spotlight in “Glee” and broke records in “Shucked” on Broadway, where they became the first openly nonbinary actor to win a Tony Award. Newell’s confidence and charisma light up every stage they touch. Beyond their performances, they advocate for nonbinary inclusion in theater and beyond.

5. Lachlan Watson

Advertisement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lachlan watson (@lachrwatson)

 

Lachlan Watson’s role in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” put them on the map, but their influence goes far beyond acting. As one of the youngest openly nonbinary actors in Hollywood, Watson has become a voice for gender-diverse youth. They’re not afraid to speak out about the importance of visibility, proving that age doesn’t limit the impact.

These nonbinary icons aren’t just talented; they’re catalysts for change. They’ve carved out space in industries that often resist them. By living openly, they inspire countless others to embrace their true selves. Celebrate them, support them, and let their courage inspire you to live authentically.

Who are some of your favorite nonbinary icons? Comment below!

Advertisement
Share This Post

The author’s content and opinions have not been pre-reviewed, approved or endorsed by Discover.

LATEST UPDATES

What Is Gooning? — And Yes, You Need To Try It!
HEALTH/WELLNESS

What Is Gooning? And Yes, You Need to Try It!

By: Jasmine Franklin
queer fitness studios
DISCOVER X BOMESI

Queer-Friendly Fitness Studios: Making Waves in Wellness and Building Community

By: Kara Johnson
queer holiday traditions
DISCOVER X BOMESI

Embracing Queer Holiday Traditions: Celebrating Love, Diversity, and Connection

By: Kara Johnson
three friends shopping
DISCOVER X BOMESI

Winter Fashion Essentials: How to Stay Cozy and Stylish All Season Long

By: Kara Johnson
#UnstoppableVisionaries Top Black Queer Fashion Designers You'll Love
DISCOVER X BOMESI

#UnstoppableVisionaries: Top Black Queer Fashion Designers You’ll Love

By: Jasmine Franklin
DISCOVER X BOMESI

Bougie on a Budget: How to Create a Cozy Holiday Atmosphere With Low Funds

By: Kara Johnson
family holiday matching pajamas
DISCOVER X BOMESI

Transform Your Space: 7 Creative Festive Home Decor Ideas for Every Room

By: Kara Johnson
lgbtqia+ couple getaway
DISCOVER X BOMESI

The Best LGBTQIA+ Winter Getaways: A Perfect Break from Holiday Stress

By: Kara Johnson
DISCOVER X BOMESI

Queer-Friendly Coffee Shops Across the U.S.: 7 Safe Spaces to Sip and Connect

By: Sierra Kennedy
Holiday cocktails
DISCOVER X BOMESI

Spirits of the Season: 6 Cocktail Recipes to Try for the Holidays

By: Kara Johnson