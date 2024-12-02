BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 50 mins ago

Nonbinary icons are reshaping the world, and we’re here for it! They’re fearless and unapologetically themselves. They’re taking over screens, stages, and runways while pushing boundaries and change. They are shaking up what the world thinks about gender and identity, and their stories are worth celebrating.

Nonbinary Icons Are Changing the Game

Nonbinary representation is growing across industries, and it’s about time. These icons aren’t just showing up; they’re thriving. In Hollywood, nonbinary actors are landing leading roles, pushing the industry to reflect diverse identities. Even fashion embraces fluidity, with nonbinary creatives influencing trends on and off the runway.

The impact goes beyond entertainment and style. Nonbinary activists and creators are sparking conversations about inclusion. Their stories challenge outdated norms and inspire others to live authentically. These icons don’t just make noise; they drive change, one bold step at a time.

Meet five nonbinary icons everyone should know!

1. Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey took the world by storm with their standout performances in “Game of Thrones” and “The Last of Us.” Ramsey’s talent shines in every role, but their candid conversations about being nonbinary make them a standout. They’re using their platform to normalize conversations around gender identity in mainstream media, creating space for nonbinary actors in Hollywood.

2. Mauree Turner

Mauree Turner made political history as the first openly nonbinary state legislator in the US, representing Oklahoma. Advocate reports that Turner is the first Muslim to join the Oklahoma legislature. Their work focuses on criminal justice reform, LGBTQIA+ rights, and community empowerment. Turner’s groundbreaking presence in politics proves that leadership doesn’t come in just one mold but in the shape of real, impactful change.

3. Bob The Drag Queen

Bob The Drag Queen doesn’t just slay; they elevate. Winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 8, they are a nonbinary icon known for their quick wit, activism, and electrifying performances. Beyond drag, they use their platform to advocate for racial justice, LGBTQIA+ rights, and inclusion. Their comedic genius and no-nonsense approach to activism make them a standout voice in the community.

4. Alex Newell

Alex Newell’s voice is nothing short of legendary. They stole the spotlight in “Glee” and broke records in “Shucked” on Broadway, where they became the first openly nonbinary actor to win a Tony Award. Newell’s confidence and charisma light up every stage they touch. Beyond their performances, they advocate for nonbinary inclusion in theater and beyond.

5. Lachlan Watson

Lachlan Watson’s role in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” put them on the map, but their influence goes far beyond acting. As one of the youngest openly nonbinary actors in Hollywood, Watson has become a voice for gender-diverse youth. They’re not afraid to speak out about the importance of visibility, proving that age doesn’t limit the impact.

These nonbinary icons aren’t just talented; they’re catalysts for change. They’ve carved out space in industries that often resist them. By living openly, they inspire countless others to embrace their true selves. Celebrate them, support them, and let their courage inspire you to live authentically.

Who are some of your favorite nonbinary icons? Comment below!

