6 Non-Binary Actors You Should Know in Hollywood

Hollywood is buzzing with talented non-binary actors who are breaking the gender mold. It’s important to remember that there’s absolutely nothing “wrong” with being non-binary. Embracing who you are is something to celebrate, not hide. From captivating performances in your favorite series to standout roles in blockbuster films, these non-binary actors are redefining what it means to be a star.

What Does It Mean to Be Non-Binary?

Non-binary is a term used to describe people whose gender identity doesn’t fit within the traditional categories of male or female. Instead, non-binary individuals may identify as both, neither, or something entirely different. Gender identity is deeply personal, and for non-binary people, it’s about breaking away from rigid norms and embracing a spectrum of possibilities.

Here are five non-binary actors you should know.

1. Indya Moore

Indya Moore won our hearts with their role as Angel Evangelista in the hit TV series “Pose.” Born and raised in the Bronx, New York, Indya is an incredible actor and a fierce advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. They’ve used their platform to speak out about the importance of visibility and representation for non-binary and trans individuals, along with other social issues such as the genocide in Palestine. Indya is definitely one of the non-binary actors you should know.

2. Shiva Raichandani

Shiva Raichandani is a British non-binary actor and filmmaker leaving their mark in the industry. They’ve been involved in several projects that explore gender and identity, including the short film “Queer Parivaar.” Shiva’s work is powerful and deeply rooted in their cultural identity, making them a non-binary actor you should know.

3. Lachlan Watson

Lachlan Watson is best known for their role as Theo in Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.“ Lachlan came out as non-binary at a young age and has been open about their journey of self-discovery. They’re one of the youngest non-binary actors making waves in Hollywood and have become a voice for young people exploring their own identities. If you haven’t already, add Lachlan Watson to your list of non-binary actors you should know.

4. Shea Couleé

Shea Couleé is a drag queen, model, and non-binary actor who gained fame on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Shea has consistently used their platform to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. Their talent, style, and advocacy make Shea Couleé a non-binary actor you should know.

5. Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg has captivated audiences with their powerful performances in films like “The Hate U Give” and “Everything, Everything.” Amandla identifies as non-binary and uses both she/they pronouns. They’ve been vocal about Black issues and representation and have become a role model for young non-binary people.

6. Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe is a multi-talented performer who has made a name for themselves in music and film. They came out as non-binary in 2022, embracing they/them pronouns. Known for their standout roles in movies like “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight,” Janelle Monáe is an iconic figure in the entertainment industry and a non-binary actor you should know.

These non-binary actors are breaking the mold and showing the world that gender is not a limitation but a spectrum of endless possibilities. So, keep an eye on these non-binary actors as they continue to change the game.

