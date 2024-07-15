Fun Ways to Celebrate Non-Binary Awareness Week

In a climate where certain groups within the LGBTQIA+ community still aren’t as visible as others, finding effective ways to celebrate Non-Binary Awareness Week is necessary.

Among the queer holidays that we previously recognized is International Non-Binary People’s Day, which also falls within the honorary period. A community member named Katje van Loon ignited the observance in 2012, and it’s now marked annually on July 14. The date gained global notoriety for sitting between International Women’s Day on March 8 and International Men’s Day on Nov. 19.

According to BBC, Loon recalled discovering the term non-binary in 2011, “It wasn’t just that I didn’t feel ‘girly,’ or was taller, and larger and less feminine. It was more than that: the label ‘woman’ just didn’t fit me.”

“I think being called non-binary is important on an internal level. It’s important for me to have those words to describe myself, and knowing who I am allows me to be more comfortable with myself. I want people to be happy with themselves,” Loon continued. “And if having a day helps you be happy with yourself, that’s great. That is the best outcome I could have hoped for.”

Non-Binary Awareness Week usually commences on the Sunday/Monday preceding International Non-Binary People’s Day. The week was put in place to celebrate part of the non-binary community and to help prevent their erasure within queer spaces.

What Non-Binary Means

Non-binary is an umbrella term for individuals who don’t exclusively identify as male or female. Here are a few terms you should know: agender, bigender, demigender, genderqueer, gender fluid, and pangender. These groups offer a non-traditional sense of diversity and help to keep the lines of gender identity and expression unblurred. It’s important to note that non-binary people’s preferred pronouns and sexual orientations vary by the person.

Ways to Celebrate Non-Binary Awareness Week

Host a Webinar

Educating others on labels and the long masculine/feminine debate of the non-binary community is needed. Reach people all over the world by scheduling a virtual learning circle. Whether you’re an ally with surface-level knowledge or just not comfortable hosting alone, bring in fellow virtual guest speakers with different backgrounds to make it more inclusive. Either way, this is bound to be a successful experience for all.

Interview Someone Within a Non-Binary Group

Raise awareness by shining a light on non-binary community members. You could do this by starting a podcast or conducting interviews on a personal blog for Non-Binary Awareness Week. Ask about their experiences or talk about your own. Make it fun and relative. Letting gender neutrals know they aren’t alone in their fight for social visibility could make a huge impact and be a great avenue to celebrate the culture.

Plan a Mixer Event

Add networking with NBs to your agenda. In contrast to the virtual meetup, this in-person event would be for locals and not heavily emphasize an informative approach. Instead, it’s all about fellowship! Things about LGBTQIA+ don’t always have to be enlightenment sessions. Take the load off of yourself and enjoy a lemon drop around mutuals! Everyone from advocates to allies could mix and mingle at this shindig.

Start a Hashtag

Use your online platforms to support the non-binary movement! Social media is an amazing tool for building the buzz. Gone are the days when physical call-to-actions were the only effective outlets for setting the table for change. Spark dialogue by encouraging users to post a photo wearing colors within the non-binary flag (yellow, white, purple, black) and use the designated hashtag in their caption. Get creative! Get the conversation going!

Hold a Contest

Because who doesn’t love to a social media contest for cool prizes? Host one for your core audience and ask viewers to create a makeup look using the flag colors, or share a cute/clever nickname in honor of the community. Boost the engagement by allowing your social media followers to submit a video or written entry. Share the best/funniest ones on your profile. The winner gets a package filled with hand-picked non-binary flag colored themed merch and gadgets.

How do you celebrate Non-Binary Awareness Week? Let us know in the comments below!