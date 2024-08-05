Amandla Stenberg’s Relationship Timeline: A Look at the Star’s Romantic Past

Are you curious about Amandla Stenberg’s timeline of relationships? You’ve come to the right place! As one of Hollywood’s rising stars, Stenberg has not only made headlines for their impressive acting skills but also for their personal life. From rumored romances to confirmed relationships, let’s dive into the journey of their love life.

In an April 2017 interview with Vogue, Amandla provided fans with insight about their sexuality.

“My sexuality’s very fluid, and my gender is very fluid,” she said. “I don’t think of myself as statically a girl.”

This philosophy is evident in the choices and connections they’ve made over the years as a gay, non-binary feminist who inspires many.

Ready to explore Stenberg’s love story? Keep reading for all the juicy details on the significant relationships they’ve had with other LGBTQIA+ voices that we love.

A Timeline of Amandla Stenberg’s Romantic Relationships

2018: Stenberg comes out and reveals her relationship with King Princess.

In June 2018, Stenberg publicly came out as gay during an interview with musician King Princess for Wonderland magazine. At the time, sparks were flying between the pair, as they were officially an item shortly after. During an August 2018 Billboard photo shoot, King Princess casually mentioned, “My girlfriend’s here,” referring to Stenberg arriving on set.

However, like many young romances, the relationship eventually ended. By late 2018, Stenberg and King Princess had mutually decided to part ways. The breakup was amicable, with both continuing to support each other’s endeavors.

In an October 2019 interview with The Times, King Princess shared that her album “Cheap Queen” was about their breakup.

2018-2020: Stenberg starts a long-term relationship with Lindsey Jordan.

According to Ranker, the actress allegedly began a relationship with singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordan in late 2018, which lasted until 2020.

Although interviews and social media posts about the pair are few and far between, speculation about the relationship has been ongoing. After a March 2020 DailyMail article showcased photos of Stenberg hugging an emotional Lindsey Jordan (who the publication referred to as a tearful friend) in a New York City park, social media users suspected that’s when the actress pulled the plug on the romance.

Who Is Amandla Stenberg Dating Now?

Stenberg has been pretty tight-lipped about their romantic life, opting not to confirm any further relationships publicly. In fact, the only other name tied to the actress is Jaden Smith, but that was from the duo attending prom together in 2015.

Despite being partial to privacy, Stenberg’s on-screen chemistry has filled the void for fans yearning to see a spark.

One of the standout examples is Stenberg’s portrayal of Osha in “Star Wars: The Acolyte,” where their dynamic relationship with the character known as “The Stranger” has captivated audiences worldwide.

Both characters bring an intense, magnetic energy that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Their interactions are pivotal to the plot and showcase Stenberg’s remarkable ability to convey deep emotional connections on screen.

Although “Star Wars: The Acolyte” is not one of the juicy real-life romances we highlighted above, it is worth a watch, especially if you want to see one of Stenberg’s most recent projects.

