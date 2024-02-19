Jaden Smith Posts a Picture With His New Girlfriend and Social Media Reacts | lovebscott.com

It appears that ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ star Jaden Smith is dating again.

via: HipHopDX

Smith and his girlfriend have gone viral after posing together for a mirror selfie.

Smith posted a picture on Instagram over the weekend of him with Sab Zada, a model and musician he is rumored to have been dating since 2020.

Despite Smith being the famous one, it was Zada who turned heads thanks to her revealing bikini and apparently mystical appearance.

“She looks like a mermaid I can’t explain it, is this a real person? [crying face emoji] she cute doe,” one commentor wrote.

Another said: “She looks AI generated,” while someone else compared her to the Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen: “Not the Queen of the Iron Throne, Breaker of Chains, Mother of Dragons….lol.”

Jaden’s seemingly somber facial expression also caused a bit of chatter online, with one person joking about the possible thoughts running through his head when the photo was taken.

“Why are we here, what are the inner machinations of the universe, when I finally shed this corporeal form I will flow through the heavens like stardust, I will become the very atoms that make up the palm of my dad’s slapping hand,” they wrote.

Jaden Smith and his new girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/gXrH3jn0Yd — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 18, 2024

Jaden Smith recently hit out at people who criticized his physical transformation after bulking up his previously skinny frame.

He posted a picture of himself from 2019 at Coachella and a more recent picture where he is working out in the gym while writing: “Haters Will Post The One On The Left And Ignore The One On The Right. Like [vomit emoji], Damn Can A Man Have His Phases.”

In a 2021 episode of the talk show Red Table Talk, appearing with his mother Jada Pinkett Smith and his grandmother Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris, Jaden explained that in his Coachella photos, he was “just, like, bones.” He professed to be happy with his new look, which he largely attributed to “supplements and protein shakes.”

In the same episode, it was revealed that Smith’s parents staged an intervention over his health.

“Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he’s a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein,” Jada explained. “So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients.”

Will added: “He had the dark circles under his eyes, there was even a little grayness to his skin. We got really nervous, but you are definitely looking better now.”