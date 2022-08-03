‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Shea Couleé Joins Marvel Studios’ ‘Ironheart’ Series [Photos]

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Shea Couleé is heading into the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

via: OUT

According to a new report from Deadline, the season 9 finalist and All Stars 5 winner was just cast in an undisclosed role in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart.

Though a lot of details about the series are still very much under wraps, we do know that the show is set to premiere on the Disney-owned streamer in the Fall of 2023.

Shea joins previously announced actress Dominique Thorne, who will play Riri Williams, the titular hero of the Ironheart series and “a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.”

“BEYOND excited to be strutting out of the Werkroom right into the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Shea said in a statement on Twitter when the news of her Ironheart casting first broke on Wednesday. “Words cannot express how excited I am to be a part of this amazing project! Acting was my first love, and I’m thrilled to be doing it again in such a big way!”

It’s an understatement to say that Shea is one hell of a performer, after slaying the game in multiple season of Drag Race, so to get to see her flex her acting muscles in the most popular superhero media franchise in the world is something we can’t wait to see! Is it Fall 2023 yet?!?