BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 5 hours ago

Is ‘The Last Of Us’ star Bella Ramsey off the market? Ramsey and Canadian actress and singer Maisy Stella might be the newest couple in Hollywood.

The “Nashville” star took to their Instagram Stories on Sept. 25, 2024, to wish Ramsey well for her 21st birthday, per People magazine. The internet went wild when Maisy Stella shared photos on the platform, seemingly “hard-launching” their relationship. Fans had speculated for a while, but this post sent the rumor mill into overdrive.

In one of the photos, Ramsey’s arms were wrapped around Stella while kissing they’s cheek — a tender moment that all but confirmed what people were guessing.

“Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful…. happy birthday to the coolest, comfiest, most wonderful human imaginable,” Stella wrote on the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bella ramsey daily (@bellaramseydaily)

The 20-year-old also added a small red heart next to Ramsey’s face in one of the shots, sparking even more curiosity. For fans, this post was the soft confirmation they’d been waiting for. There wasn’t any grand statement, but the body language and sweetness spoke volumes.

Who Are Bella Ramsey and Maisy Stella?

Ramsey first made waves in “Game of Thrones” as the fearless Lyanna Mormont. They later solidified their spot in pop culture as Ellie in HBO’s hit series “The Last of Us,” alongside co-star Pedro Pascal. As someone who identifies as non-binary and gender fluid, they’ve also been a visible figure in LGBTQIA+ representation on-screen.

Stella is best known for starring as Daphne Conrad in “Nashville.” But acting isn’t they’s only talent — Stella is also a singer-songwriter, carving out a name for themself in the music industry. Stella grew up in the spotlight, first as one-half of the country music duo Lennon & Maisy with they’s sister and later as a solo artist. Stella recently returned to acting after taking a break for “My Old Ass.”

Bella Ramsey And Maisy Stella’s Relationship Timeline Examined

Before the heartfelt birthday post, rumors swirled about Bella Ramsey and Maisy Stella’s relationship timeline. The two have been interacting more frequently on social media, commenting on each other’s posts and posting together.

The “Last of Us” star commented on the singer’s Oct. 21 Instagram post at the Academy Museum Gala, and fans loved it!

“I am in a state of disbelief,” Ramsey said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maisy Stella (@maisystella)

“Your girlfriend is very pretty,” @shavix1999 responded.

“@Bellaramsey yall are the cutest,” @lalaliv19 also commented.

Stella also showed Ramsey some love by commenting, “Oooooooooh my,” under Ramsey’s post showing “The Last Of Us” Season 2 trailer.

As their online interactions increased, so did their followers’ curiosity. While neither has officially confirmed their relationship, the increasing online presence and sweet captions felt like a slow burn that led to the birthday post — what many call the “Instagram official.”

For now, Ramsey and Stella’s actions on social media speak louder than words. That said, this relationship timeline will keep fans curious and excited.

