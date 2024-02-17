Pedro Pascal Unveils His 'Psychotic' Trick for Learning Lines | lovebscott.com

Pedro Pascal is letting fans in on a secret to his craft.

via JJ:

The 48-year-old actor has become a fan-favorite in Hollywood with roles in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us.

During a recent roundtable discussion with fellow actors, Pedro let people in on how he learns his line. However, he described his trick as “psychotic.”

“I bet I could show you a psychotic physical example of what I now have to do to learn my lines,” he admitted during the conversation, via Deadline. “This is like a psycho first letter of every word. You see the letters, right? Basically, I’m the Unabomber.”

Pedro elaborated: “You use the first letter of each in these towers or columns, I guess, and it’s this very, very tedious way of making yourself learn the line so that you’re not making choices. It’s not even sort of artistic, it’s just this really technical way I’ve had to acquire because of that terrible experience of forgetting my lines.”

That sounds…chaotic. But whatever works, right?