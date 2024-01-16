Ariana DeBose and Bella Ramsey Share a Hug at Emmys 1 Day After Critics Choice Joke Falls Flat

via: People

Ariana DeBose and Bella Ramsey shared a hug at the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday — one day after Ramsey told a joke about DeBose that fell flat.

Ariana DeBose, Oscar award winning, Tony nominated, OG cast member of Hamilton on BROADWAY…. “THINKS she’s a singer”?!? Who wrote this bit?! I want names #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/gWawjZeg9m — Anthony Blankenship-Vargas (@anthonyislegit) January 15, 2024

Ramsey, 19, was presenting alongside Transformers star Anthony Ramos at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday when she described DeBose, 32, Jack Black and Ryan Gosling as “actors who also think they are singers” while reading off a teleprompter.

DeBose, whose Disney movie Wish was nominated for its song “This Wish,” looked initially confused before smiling and laughing. She later criticized the joke, writing on Instagram, “No I didn’t find it funny. Lol.”

Bella Ramsey and Ariana DeBose hug it out at the #EMMYs. pic.twitter.com/dY6Pz9EPq6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 16, 2024

The next day, DeBose and Ramsey were photographed hugging each other in the audience at the Emmy Awards.

DeBose previously won an Academy Award for 2021’s West Side Story, and was nominated for a Tony Award during her career on Broadway.

Ramos, Ramsey’s fellow presenter at Sunday’s award ceremony, appeared with DeBose in Hamilton’s original Broadway cast.

“This Wish” was nominated alongside Barbie’s “I’m Just Ken,” performed by Ryan Gosling — which ultimately won the best song award Sunday — as well as Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” and Dua Lipa’s Barbie track “Dance the Night,” both also from Barbie.

Jack Black’s “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Lenny Kravitz’s “Road to Freedom” from Rustin were nominated for the award, as well. “What Was I Made For?” won best original song at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7.