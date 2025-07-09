BY: DM Published 8 hours ago

The City of Quebec is officially reopened for business. It all began in 1946, when a group of off-duty RAF pilots stumbled upon 12 Old Quebec Street. They named the spot after the street itself — an ode to both its location and the adventurous spirit of its early patrons. Over the decades, the venue transformed into a vital sanctuary for queer Londoners. What started as a quiet refuge eventually blossomed into a lively community hub. By the swinging ’60s and disco-charged ’70s, the basement pulsed with drag legends and rowdy sing-alongs, securing its place in LGBTQIA+ history.

Advertisement

The Art Deco–inspired pub reopened with pulsating beats and rainbow lights, showing off a six-figure makeover. As drag performers, live DJs, and cabaret acts lit up the revamped space, early guests raised their glasses to the bold new vibe. This summer’s grand reopening wasn’t just a cosmetic update — it revamped the guest experience. Here’s what the reimagined City of Quebec is bringing to London’s club scene.

The City of Quebec is back and better than ever!

London’s oldest LGBTQIA+ venue is looking better than it ever has. After a group of wealthy investors stepped in to save the City of Quebec, the pub’s future is promising. The ground floor now boasts a brand-new stage with a high-definition projector screen, dynamic effects lighting, and a state-of-the-art DJ booth, setting the scene for weekly live music residencies and headline cabaret nights. Downstairs, the revamped club-level basement showcases murals that celebrate the pub’s rich history. New lighting and upgraded furniture create cozy nooks, encouraging guests to spark impromptu conversations and fully embrace the vibe.

Advertisement

“Pubs are the hubs of local communities, and they play a central role in providing safe and welcoming spaces for people of all backgrounds,” said Darren Dunn, general manager at The City of Quebec via Pink News. “The City of Quebec has long been established as a vibrant hotspot for the LGBTQIA+ community in the heart of London, and we’re thrilled to showcase a new and improved look.”

Dunn also teased a summer calendar brimming with Dolly Diamond–hosted cabaret and Tania LeCoq’s karaoke nights. There will also be live-band takeovers that promise to turn every weekend into a party.

London has become home to several iconic LGBTQIA+ bars.

For London’s queer community, The City of Quebec isn’t just a pub. It’s a living piece of history. Today, the city boasts several queer-friendly venues, each with its own legacy. Still, the heart of the community continues to beat strong across the map.

Advertisement

Marylebone might not be the first neighborhood that comes to mind when you think of London’s queer nightlife — but don’t sleep on it. The city features a growing number of queer and LGBTQIA+-friendly venues. Spots like the King’s Arms and G-A-Y Bar offer safe spaces where queer folks can meet, party, and enjoy each other’s company.

Do you think enough LGBTQIA+ spaces like this are being preserved—or are we losing too many queer landmarks to gentrification?