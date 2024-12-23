BY: Kara Johnson Published 1 hour ago

The drag scene is a vibrant tapestry that showcases the creativity and artistry of talented individuals from all walks of life. Southern drag queens, in particular, bring a unique flavor that reflects regional culture, humor, and community spirit. With each performance, these dynamic queens challenge stereotypes, break boundaries, and inspire people across the globe. The southern drag scene is filled with passionate and diverse performers who craft unforgettable experiences on and off the stage.

From the glittering streets of New Orleans to the lively neighborhoods of Atlanta, southern drag queens capture hearts and minds with their extraordinary talent. They not only entertain but also foster a sense of community and acceptance. In this article, we’ll meet a few must-know Southern drag queens who elevate the art of drag and add their flair to the world.

1. Bianca Del Rio — @thebiancadelrio

Advertisement

Hailing from New Orleans, Bianca Del Rio is not just a drag queen; she’s a phenomenon. Known for her sharp wit and humor, Bianca won “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 6 and has since built an impressive career as a comedian and performer. She tours globally, spreading laughter and joy. Catch Rio’s hilarious updates on Instagram.

2. Shangela Laquifa Wadley — @itsshangela

Shangela, another queen born out of the Texas drag scene, has made significant waves both in and outside drag. She is celebrated for her appearances on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Her unforgettable “Halleloo!” catchphrase and engaging persona have solidified her place in drag history. Follow her fabulous journey on Instagram.

Advertisement

3. Miss Coco Peru — @misscocoperu

Born in Los Angeles but deeply connected to the southern drag scene, Miss Coco Peru has captivated audiences with her heartfelt performances. Known for her storytelling and infectious spirit, she embodies charm and grace in drag. Peru’s unique approach to storytelling through drag offers a different perspective worth exploring. Stay connected with her on Instagram.

4. Latrice Royale — @latriceroyale

Advertisement

With roots in the vibrant drag scene of New Orleans, Latrice Royale is a name synonymous with talent and authenticity. After gaining fame from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” she has made a name for herself as a singer, actress, and advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights. Royale’s performances are nothing short of powerful, combining humor with heartfelt messages. Don’t miss her updates on Instagram.

5. Jiggly Caliente — @jigglycalienteofficial

Advertisement

Born in the Philippines but raised in the South, Jiggly Caliente brings her own unique blend of culture and artistry to her performances. Known for her “RuPaul’s Drag Race appearances,” Caliente seamlessly blends comedy with emotional depth. She advocates for transgender rights and often uses her platform to bring awareness. Follow her colorful journey on Instagram.

6. Eureka O’Hara — @eurekaohara

Eureka O’Hara, hailing from Tennessee, is known for her vibrant personality and larger-than-life performances. Known as a fan favorite on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” O’Hara advocates for body positivity and inclusion. She continues to break barriers and inspire confidence among fans. You can catch her in action on Instagram.

Advertisement

Southern drag queens are an undeniable force in the world of drag. Each of these talented queens brings their unique flavor, style, and charisma to the stage. By sharing their stories and art, they create an inclusive space for everyone to celebrate individuality and diversity. Check out their social media accounts and support the vibrant southern drag community!

Which Southern drag queen is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.