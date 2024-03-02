Heather Gay Says Body Positivity Was ‘a Big Lie’ After Admitting to Ozempic Use: ‘Better to Not Be Overweight’ [Video] | lovebscott.com

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Heather Gay says body positivity is “a big lie” after discovering people treat her better now that she’s used Ozempic to lose weight.

via Page Six:

While speaking on ABC’s “Impact x Nightline” Friday, the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star, 49, responded to women who said she has copped out of embracing herself as is.

“I’ve sold out, I’ve given up the banner of you know, accept yourself. And it’s disappointing and sad to know that body positivity was all a big lie,” she told host Deborah Roberts, who had a shocked look on her face.

“It is better not to be overweight.”

Gay said “everyone” she knew was taking medication to lose weight and “bragging” about “how great it was and magical.”

The Bravo star shared that she has been called out her name and body-shamed by fans and even her co-stars, including Mary Cosby, who questioned if Gay’s Gucci corset was authentic because she never saw it in “a size 14.”

“I didn’t want to show up at another party and see all of my friends 20 pounds thinner and just be resentful,” Gay explained.

After feeling “pressured” to take Ozempic as her “last hope,” Gay said she has been treated better by her peers since she shed the weight.

“I started to feel seen for the first time — even after being on television, writing a New York Times bestselling book. For the first time, I was being valued by my castmates, by the public, in a way that I had never been valued before. And that felt to me … sad.”

Gay — who has lost more than 20 pounds using semaglutide, the active ingredient found in popular drugs like Ozempic — is one of many stars who admitted to using the Type 2 diabetes meds to lose weight.

Last November, the reality star told People she had “been on it for a long time” but “hadn’t really seen much results.”

“And I haven’t had massive results, but enough for people to notice, which is great,” she added.

Other stars who have admitted to using a weight loss drug include Oprah Winfrey, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Boy George.

Watch the video below.