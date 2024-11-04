Chloë Grace Moretz Comes Out as Gay in Post Supporting LGBTQ Rights While Endorsing Kamala Harris

BY: Walker Published 37 mins ago

Actor Chloë Grace Moretz came out as a gay in an Instagram post on Friday that also served as an endorsement for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The 27-year-old star, best known for her roles in Kick-Ass, Carrie and The Equalizer and who has previously dated Brooklyn Beckham, shared a picture of an “I voted early” sticker on her Instagram account.

In the caption, the actor wrote: “I voted early and I voted for Kamala Harris. There is so much on the line this election. I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor.”

Continuing, the star said that she believed that Harris “will protect that for us” adding that: “I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman.”

“We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve.

“SO… Are you voting early? Let’s get a plan together to get to your polling place with your friends! Go to IWillVote.com to figure out the best plan for you,” said Moretz.

This is the first time that Moretz has publicly spoken about her sexuality but she has been romantically linked to model Kate Harrison since 2018, after they were pictured kissing in Malibu, California.

