Published 5 hours ago

Despite what hateful rhetoric suggests, transgender and nonbinary people have always existed throughout human history. Many cultures recognize transgender people in both societal and spiritual terms. Societies around the world have had transgender identities, from those known as Two-Spirit in some Indigenous American cultures to the Italian Femminiello to the Sekrata in Madagascar. There is even a transgender saint in Catholicism: St. Marinos, who is now referred to as St. Marina after it was discovered that he was biologically female.

When it comes to embracing all gender identities, society has backslid significantly from the time of our ancient ancestors. Transgender and nonbinary people have faced consistent persecution and experience violence at higher rates than ever. Identity has unfortunately become politicized, and allies of the community must do what they can to help support their rights and safety. November is Transgender Awareness Month, and here’s how you can celebrate your trans and nonbinary friends and loved ones.

Protecting Transgender Lives Is Necessary Right Now

Violence against transgender people in the United States has risen dramatically over the past decade. Between 2022 and 2023 alone, violent crimes against trans and nonbinary people increased by 16% and have risen nearly 40% over the past decade. There are also racial disparities: 13% of the transgender population is Black, yet Congress reports that three-quarters of Black trans women are victims of hate-fueled violence.

Violence isn’t the only issue facing the transgender and nonbinary community. The Trevor Project conducted an extensive study on youth homelessness within the LGBTQIA+ community, finding that transgender youth experience much higher rates of homelessness compared to their cisgender peers. The report states, “Homelessness and housing instability were reported at higher rates among transgender and nonbinary youth, including 38% of transgender girls/women, 39% of transgender boys/men, and 35% of nonbinary youth, compared to 23% of cisgender youth.”

With impending changes to government structure and a clear agenda targeting the LGBTQIA+ community, allies must take action to protect the safety and livelihoods of transgender people in particular.

How to Celebrate and Uplift Transgender People During Trans Awareness Month

This Transgender Awareness Month carries added significance with the conclusion of the 2024 election. Building community support is essential to safeguarding the mental and physical well-being of transgender and non-binary people. As homelessness and violent bigotry rise, there are numerous organizations where you can make a meaningful impact.

The Trevor Project provides crucial suicide prevention services for the LGBTQIA+ community, including counseling and emergency hotlines. You can also support the transgender and LGBTQIA+ community by connecting with local organizations. Them.us has published a list of organizations across the U.S. that welcome donations and volunteer assistance.

Donating to these causes is especially important, as many organizations that currently receive federal funding may face cuts in 2025. The most impactful way to uplift the transgender and nonbinary community is by working together to build safe spaces for all.

