BY: Kara Johnson Published 9 hours ago

In a digital sea of travel bloggers, Nomadic Boys stands out — not just for the destinations they spotlight, but for who they serve and how they serve them. This LGBTQIA+ travel company was launched in 2013 by real-life couple Stefan Arestis and Sebastien Chaneac, who turned their adventures into a trusted travel resource for the queer community.

What began as a fun side blog quickly transformed into a full-blown business. Stefan, a former lawyer from London, and Sebastien, an IT professional from France, left their careers in 2014 to embark on a journey through Asia. That 18-month trip would lay the foundation for a brand focused on inclusive, safe, and insightful travel content for LGBTQIA+ explorers.

More Than a Blog: A Travel Brand with Vision

Nomadic Boys is not your average travel site. It’s an experience hub for gay travelers who are curious about the world but cautious about where they can safely and openly be themselves. The brand quickly grew from blog posts into a multimedia business, offering destination guides, travel safety tips, interviews with local LGBTQIA+ people, and cultural insights from over 80 countries.

Their core mission is to help LGBTQIA+ travelers navigate unfamiliar territories with confidence. Whether you want to understand how gay-friendly a destination is, find LGBTQIA+-owned businesses, or avoid awkward encounters, Nomadic Boys has researched for you. Their articles contain first-hand stories, practical travel logistics, and authentic perspectives.

What They Offer (And Who They Serve)

The Nomadic Boys Travel Company is aimed primarily at gay men, though their content benefits the broader LGBTQIA+ community. Their website offers in-depth guides to cities like Bangkok, Cape Town, Buenos Aires, and Reykjavik—all written through a queer lens. They also feature romantic travel ideas, best gay cruises, and couple-specific adventures.

They don’t just list hotels — they review whether those hotels are welcoming. And they don’t just recommend beaches — the company tells you if holding hands there will get you weird looks. That level of insight is gold for LGBTQIA+ travelers who want to relax, not worry.

In addition to their blog, Stefan and Sebastien have collaborated with tourism boards, airlines, and travel companies to promote LGBTQIA+ inclusivity worldwide. In 2024, they released their book “Out in the World: The Gay Guide to Traveling with Pride,” published by Pavilion Books, further solidifying their place as experts in queer travel.

Community, Connection, and Cultural Exchange

One of the most unique aspects of Nomadic Boys is their dedication to community storytelling. Their travel guides often include interviews with local LGBTQIA+ voices, adding depth, humanity, and much-needed diversity to global narratives. From gay life in Georgia to drag culture in the Philippines, their platform gives visibility to queer people in all corners of the world.

They’ve also built a loyal audience on Instagram and YouTube, where they document their travels, answer questions, and share behind-the-scenes moments as a couple. Their openness helps LGBTQIA+ travelers feel not only seen but supported.

At its heart, the Nomadic Boys Travel Company is about freedom — the freedom to love, to explore, and to be yourself. Stefan and Sebastien have turned their passion for seeing the world into a purpose-driven brand that breaks barriers, builds bridges, and helps others feel brave enough to travel out loud.

As they continue to chart new territory, one thing is clear: Nomadic Boys isn’t just a travel blog. It’s a movement that says LGBTQIA+ travelers deserve more than just a safe trip — they deserve joy, discovery, and the whole adventure of life.

Will you be checking out the Nomadic Boys Travel Company? Let us know in the comments.