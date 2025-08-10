Home > LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Why You Need To Celebrate The Magical Guncles In Your Life On Gay Uncles Day

BY:

Published 1 minute ago

Uncle hugging his niece and nephew
Credit: Canva/prostock-studio

No one will ever replace your guncle! He’s the one who shows up with the best gifts, offers thoughtful advice, and serves as your literal safe space. Whether he’s related by blood or chosen family, a guncle brings joy, honesty, and unconditional love into a child’s life. That’s why Gay Uncles Day matters! It celebrates one of your child’s favorite people and spotlights why we will always need them!

Advertisement
How Gay Uncles’ Day Came to Be

Gay Uncles Day, also known as Guncles Day, started in 2016 with a simple but heartfelt idea. C.J. Hatter first proposed the holiday in a Facebook post. He declared that the second Sunday in August would be a day to honor gay uncles everywhere.

C.J. Hatter declared it online: “I hereby proclaim the second Sunday in August to be Gay Uncles’ Day! Hey, we deserve a holiday of our own!”

Advertisement

However, the post gained momentum when former rugby player and activist Simon Dunn helped bring wider attention to the holiday online. From there, the idea took off. Now, Gay Uncles Day has become a beloved and empowering moment to celebrate not only gay uncles but also queer aunts, siblings, and LGBTQIA+ relatives who love and support the children in their lives.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simon Dunn (@bysimondunn)

 

3 Powerful Ways to Celebrate Gay Uncles Day

Gay Uncles Day is the perfect time to show your guncle how much his love, humor, and support mean to your family. He plays a special role that deserves more than just a shoutout. It deserves real celebration.

Here are three powerful ways to honor him on this meaningful day.

Advertisement
Throw Him a Celebration
dinner celebration
Credit: Pexels/fauxels

Host a brunch, barbecue, or family dinner in his honor. Let your kids help pick the menu or create handmade decorations. If your guncle loves to keep things low-key, a simple champagne toast and a few words of thanks will still go a long way. The point is to center him and remind him that his presence is a gift.

Write a Letter or Text That Says What Matters

Don’t underestimate the power of sincere words. Tell your guncle how much he means to you and your family. Thank him for the big things, like stepping in when parenting got hard. Or the small ones, like making your child laugh when they need it most. Say what you’ve been meaning to. Let him know he matters, not just today, but always.

Create a Photo Album of His Guncle Moments
people unpacking photo album
Credit: Pexels/cottonbros studio

Gather the snapshots that capture your guncle in action. Compile them into a digital or printed photo album. Add quotes, notes, or memories from your kids. It’s a visual love letter that he’ll treasure for years.

Advertisement
The Heart Behind the Celebration

Celebrating Gay Uncles Day is about more than cute pictures and clever captions. It’s about seeing your LGBTQIA+ relatives in full. It’s about recognizing the role they play in raising the next generation with love, humor, and acceptance. Guncles help kids understand that identity isn’t something to hide. It’s something to celebrate. They often become the safe space kids didn’t know they needed.

So on the second Sunday in August, take the time. Celebrate the guncle who always shows up, who always makes you laugh, and who brings his whole self into your lives. Let him know just how powerful his presence really is.

How are you celebrating the guncle in your life this year? Share your favorite memories or plans in the comments below.
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

Bishop Cherry Vann at Pontllanfraith
HUMAN INTEREST

Cherry Vann Makes History as First Woman to Lead a British Anglican Church

By: DM
Two trans teen in makeup
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Why the ‘Trans Social Contagion Theory’ Isn’t Science—it’s Scare Tactics

By: Jasmine Franklin
Penny Taylor and Diana Taurasi at the 2025 Espys
CELEBRITY

Love on the Court: 5 WNBA Lesbian Couples We Adore

By: Nyla Stanford
rainbow heart held between two fingers
HEALTH/WELLNESS

The Rainbow Roadmap: Navigating Life with All Gay Long

By: Kara Johnson
Geena Rocero at GLAAD Awards
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Trans Icon Geena Rocero Debuts Cult-Inspired Thriller ‘DOLLS’

By: DM
A hand holding a rainbow flag.
CELEBRITY

Taking on Trump: LGBTQIA+ Icons Respond to Hate and Homophobia

By: Nick Fulton
A person holding up a sign that reads "TRANS PEOPLE ARE SACRED."
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Unsafe to Travel While Trans: Trump Pulls Trans Travel Resources

By: Nick Fulton
David Geffen.
CELEBRITY

“Groomed, Controlled, & Abandoned”: David Geffen’s Explosive Divorce Updates

By: Nick Fulton
HUMAN INTEREST

The Failure of the Missing White Woman Syndrome: Inside Netflix’s ‘Amy Bradley Is Missing’

By: Nyla Stanford
old school barbie car
FASHION / BEAUTY

Beyond the Dollhouse: The Story of Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi Deaths

By: Kara Johnson