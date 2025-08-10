BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 1 minute ago

No one will ever replace your guncle! He’s the one who shows up with the best gifts, offers thoughtful advice, and serves as your literal safe space. Whether he’s related by blood or chosen family, a guncle brings joy, honesty, and unconditional love into a child’s life. That’s why Gay Uncles Day matters! It celebrates one of your child’s favorite people and spotlights why we will always need them!

How Gay Uncles’ Day Came to Be

Gay Uncles Day, also known as Guncles Day, started in 2016 with a simple but heartfelt idea. C.J. Hatter first proposed the holiday in a Facebook post. He declared that the second Sunday in August would be a day to honor gay uncles everywhere.

C.J. Hatter declared it online: “I hereby proclaim the second Sunday in August to be Gay Uncles’ Day! Hey, we deserve a holiday of our own!”

However, the post gained momentum when former rugby player and activist Simon Dunn helped bring wider attention to the holiday online. From there, the idea took off. Now, Gay Uncles Day has become a beloved and empowering moment to celebrate not only gay uncles but also queer aunts, siblings, and LGBTQIA+ relatives who love and support the children in their lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Dunn (@bysimondunn)

3 Powerful Ways to Celebrate Gay Uncles Day

Gay Uncles Day is the perfect time to show your guncle how much his love, humor, and support mean to your family. He plays a special role that deserves more than just a shoutout. It deserves real celebration.

Here are three powerful ways to honor him on this meaningful day.

Throw Him a Celebration

Host a brunch, barbecue, or family dinner in his honor. Let your kids help pick the menu or create handmade decorations. If your guncle loves to keep things low-key, a simple champagne toast and a few words of thanks will still go a long way. The point is to center him and remind him that his presence is a gift.

Write a Letter or Text That Says What Matters

Don’t underestimate the power of sincere words. Tell your guncle how much he means to you and your family. Thank him for the big things, like stepping in when parenting got hard. Or the small ones, like making your child laugh when they need it most. Say what you’ve been meaning to. Let him know he matters, not just today, but always.

Create a Photo Album of His Guncle Moments

Gather the snapshots that capture your guncle in action. Compile them into a digital or printed photo album. Add quotes, notes, or memories from your kids. It’s a visual love letter that he’ll treasure for years.

The Heart Behind the Celebration

Celebrating Gay Uncles Day is about more than cute pictures and clever captions. It’s about seeing your LGBTQIA+ relatives in full. It’s about recognizing the role they play in raising the next generation with love, humor, and acceptance. Guncles help kids understand that identity isn’t something to hide. It’s something to celebrate. They often become the safe space kids didn’t know they needed.

So on the second Sunday in August, take the time. Celebrate the guncle who always shows up, who always makes you laugh, and who brings his whole self into your lives. Let him know just how powerful his presence really is.

How are you celebrating the guncle in your life this year? Share your favorite memories or plans in the comments below.