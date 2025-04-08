BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 2 hours ago

Not all countries carry the same privilege, and for LGBTQIA+ travelers, that reality hits even harder. One destination might roll out the rainbow carpet, while another sees queer identity as a crime. Whether planning your next big trip or just dreaming about where to go next, knowing which countries are safe havens—and which ones aren’t—can make all the difference.

Why Research Matters Before You Travel

For LGBTQIA+ travelers, traveling can mean additional research on how welcoming a destination truly is. Laws, cultural attitudes, and safety vary drastically worldwide. In some places, queer identities are celebrated, while in others, being out in public can lead to arrest or worse.

Additionally, certain rights may not even be recognized if you’re in certain countries due to discriminatory laws. It’s essential to check the legal landscape first. Some countries criminalize same-sex relationships, restrict gender expression, or lack protections against discrimination. Even in countries where homosexuality isn’t illegal, LGBTQIA+ individuals may still face harassment or hostility.

Advertisement

Beyond laws, cultural attitudes matter. Just because a country has legal protections doesn’t mean the everyday experience is free from discrimination. Reading firsthand accounts, checking travel advisories, and connecting with LGBTQIA+ travel groups can provide insight into what to expect. Researching hotels, restaurants, and nightlife ahead of time can also help travelers find safe and affirming spaces.

The Best and Worst Countries for LGBTQIA+ Travelers

Some destinations embrace LGBTQIA+ rights and create inclusive environments, while others continue to be hostile. Here are three of the best.

1. Malta

Advertisement

This Mediterranean island is a leader in LGBTQIA+ rights. According to Rainbow Maps, Malta ranks first in Europe for queer protections, with anti-discrimination laws, legal gender recognition and marriage equality. Valletta’s vibrant Pride celebrations and LGBTQIA+-friendly policies make it one of the safest destinations for queer travelers.

2. Iceland

Iceland has a long history of supporting LGBTQIA+ rights, legalizing same-sex marriage in 2010, and banning conversion therapy. Reykjavik hosts an inclusive and colorful Pride festival every year, and the country’s strong social acceptance ensures safety for LGBTQIA+ visitors in both urban and rural areas.

3. Belgium

Advertisement

The Brussels Times reported that Belgium was the second country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage. It continues to rank high for LGBTQIA+ rights. Brussels and Antwerp boast lively queer scenes, and the country has comprehensive protections for LGBTQIA+ people. Discrimination is rare, making Belgium a welcoming and safe destination.

Worst Countries for LGBTQIA+ Travelers

Here are the three worst countries for LGBTQIA+ travelers:

1. Russia

Russia has some of the harshest anti-LGBTQIA+ laws in the world. The government actively suppresses queer expression, enforcing a “gay propaganda” law that censors LGBTQIA+ content. Public displays of queerness can lead to arrest, violence, or state persecution. LGBTQIA+ travelers face extreme risks, especially outside major cities.

Advertisement

2. Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan consistently ranks as one of the worst places for LGBTQIA+ individuals. Homophobia is widespread, and reports of police brutality and targeted violence against queer people are common. The government offers no legal protections, making it an unsafe destination for LGBTQIA+ travelers.

3. Armenia

Armenia’s conservative social climate makes it a problematic destination for LGBTQIA+ travelers. While homosexuality is legal, discrimination and violence are prevalent. LGBTQIA+ activists face harassment, and public support for queer rights remains low. Travelers risk verbal and physical attacks if they are openly queer in public spaces.

Advertisement

Travel Smart, Travel Safe

LGBTQIA+ travelers deserve to explore the world without fear. Knowing which destinations are safe and which pose serious risks can make all the difference. Research, plan accordingly, and choose places that celebrate rather than suppress your identity. Understanding the best and worst countries for LGBTQIA+ travelers ensures every trip is both fun and unforgettable.

What is one country that has proven to be a haven for you as an LGBTQIA+ traveler? Share your thoughts below!