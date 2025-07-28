BY: Kara Johnson Published 7 hours ago

Remember Aaron Samuels from “Mean Girls?” Jonathan Bennett, the actor who played him, has entered a new era. He and his husband, TV host Jaymes Vaughan, launched their own queer cruise company!

This isn’t just another celebrity endorsement. It’s a passion project. They wanted to create safe, inclusive, and genuinely fun travel for the LGBTQIA+ community. Forget typical circuit party stereotypes. The Jonathan Bennett Cruise Company is all about family, connection, and exploring the world. Unapologetically.

This dynamic duo saw a gap in the travel market — luxury, all-inclusive experiences specifically for LGBTQIA+ travelers. An experience that celebrates community and authentic exploration, not just another party scene. And so, they poured their hearts into creating OUTbound. This venture transforms entire ships and resorts into vibrant, welcoming spaces where every rainbow color is celebrated. It’s truly a game-changer for those seeking adventure without compromise.

No More “Is This Place Safe?” Vibes: Crafting Queer Havens

One of the biggest drivers behind Jonathan Bennett’s cruise company was the desire to create truly safe spaces. As Jaymes Vaughan shared in an interview with Out Traveler, “That’s why we created OUTbound along with our travel expert friend Eric Hodgson… to create a queer safe space for people to travel and see the world, and do these amazing international things.”

They understand the subtle anxieties many LGBTQIA+ travelers face in unfamiliar territories, and OUTbound aims to dissolve those worries entirely.

Their solution? Chartering entire ships, riverboats, or resorts, completely transforming them into dedicated LGBTQIA+ environments. Every part of the experience, from the entertainment to the onboard vibe, is designed “for us, by us.”

Bennett emphasized to QueerForty, “OUTbound isn’t just about the trips; it’s about the family onboard. It’s a safe floating Pride party that travels worldwide, celebrating all the different colors of the LGBTQIA+ rainbow.” It’s about building a chosen family at sea, fostering connections beyond the trip.

Bucket List, But Make It Fabulous: What’s On Offer?

So, what exactly can travelers expect from the Jonathan Bennett cruise company? Prepare for bucket-list-worthy adventures that go far beyond just sailing.

OUTbound offers all-inclusive luxury experiences, often partnering with local LGBTQIA+ tour operators to immerse guests in the queer culture, history, and hot spots at each destination.

Their itineraries are diverse, from river cruises through European wine country and Christmas market tours on the Danube to vibrant Pride celebrations in cities like Budapest and Amsterdam. They’ve even offered unique blended cruise-and-safari adventures in Africa!

Unlike some larger, more anonymous cruise experiences, Jonathan and Jaymes are deeply involved, often joining the trips themselves. This personal touch helps cultivate the intimate, community-focused atmosphere that separates OUTbound.

Charting the Course: When Can You Sail Away?

While specific launch dates for individual cruises vary as they announce new itineraries, Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan launched OUTbound as a company in 2021 and have already run successful voyages since.

They regularly announce upcoming trips on their official website, iamOUTbound.com, the primary source for their meticulously crafted itineraries and booking information. Each trip is designed to completely take over a ship or resort, ensuring an exclusive, welcoming atmosphere from start to finish.

Your Passport to Fabulous: The OUTbound Revolution

Launching the Jonathan Bennett cruise company, OUTbound, isn’t just another celebrity venture; it’s a heartfelt response to a genuine need within the LGBTQIA+ community.

By prioritizing safety, community, and meticulously curated experiences, Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan are redefining what queer travel can be.

They’re making it possible for LGBTQIA+ individuals and their allies to explore the world with confidence, joy, and a profound sense of belonging.

So, if you’re dreaming of a vacation where you can truly be yourself, connect with like-minded individuals, and create unforgettable memories, keep an eye on OUTbound.

The Jonathan Bennett cruise company is charting a course for a future where every journey is an affirmation, every destination is a celebration, and every traveler feels utterly, completely, and fabulously at home.

Are you familiar with Jonathan Bennett’s cruise company, OUTbound? Will you be signing up for their next cruise? Let us know in the comments.