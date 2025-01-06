Zendaya’s Golden Globes Ring Fuels Engagement Chatter

BY: Walker Published 48 mins ago

Zendaya engagement speculation is afoot following the Challengers and Dune: Part Two actress’ appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes.

The Challengers star was spotted on the red carpet with what appeared to be a diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger at the ceremony, causing speculation about a possible engagement.

Zendaya, who was nominated for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture musical or comedy, attended the award ceremony in a dramatic custom burnt orange satin dress from Louis Vuitton and matching pointed-toe pumps. Of course, the look was styled by the 28-year-old actress’ longtime collaborator and image architect Law Roach.

The star accessorized with a glitzy choker necklace and stunning Bulgari jewelry. She chose a High Jewelry necklace in platinum with 1 oval paraiba tourmaline and over 48 carats of diamonds, a High Jewelry paraiba tourmaline ring and diamond stud earrings.

A second ring worn by Zendaya on her left hand however was more noticeable — the ring appears to be a 5.02ct East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring from the jewelry brand Jessica McCormack. The apparent ring design is listed in the engagement ring section on the brand’s website and displays a 5.02ct cushion diamond set on a 18k white and yellow gold band.

DeuxMoi was first to report the ring from the London-based jewelry brand.

Representatives for Zendaya and Tom Holland did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Zendaya and Holland, 28, have been romantically linked since 2021 and worked together on 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

