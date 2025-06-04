BY: DM Published 1 hour ago

Hold onto your wigs — and your Tubby Toast. Drag icon Trixie Mattel just stepped into the land of magical baby-faced suns with a new Teletubbies collab. Trixie dropped the news on social media with a perfectly unhinged video featuring her and the Teletubbies in matching outfits, twirling through glitter fields like it’s 1999 again. Launched in 2019, Trixie Cosmetics has become the go-to brand for those seeking bold, playful, and high-performance makeup.

“I wanted to create a makeup line that takes you from backstage to a retro toy aisle,” Trixie shared during the brand’s debut at LA’s DragCon via Shoe Fire Media. “The products are both affordable and were not tested on animals.”

Trixie Mattel captivated audiences when she hit the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stage in Season 7 in 2015. After an early exit, she came back swinging and snatched the crown on “All Stars Season” 3 in 2018. She took that win and ran with it — launching Trixie Cosmetics and stacking collabs ever since.

Now, she’s teamed up with the Teletubbies for a collection that’s serving full-on nostalgic glam. Here is a look at what’s included in the Trixie Cosmetics x Teletubbies collection.

The Trixie Cosmetics x Teletubbies collection gives nostalgic feels.

The Trixie Cosmetics x Teletubbies collection features a 12-shade eyeshadow palette. It also includes a blush inspired by Tinky Winky’s iconic red purse, a scented lip gloss reminiscent of Tubby Custard, Noo Noo-themed lashes, and a vibrant brush set. Every item from the collaboration is available now on TrixieCosmetics.com, and they are affordable. Makeup lovers can get their hands on the “Tubby Custard lip gloss” for $16. Plus, there is a Teletubbies 4-Piece face & eye brush set available for $26.

Trixie Cosmetics isn’t just about makeup; it’s about creating a community. The brand’s products, from the Play Time liquid shadows to the Side Chick blush, are designed to be inclusive and fun. Trixie has launched several collections over the years, creating products for various groups of people. In 2024, Trixie launched the “9 to 5” collection. This set catered to the daily needs of working individuals, including women, LGBTQ+ communities, and non-binary individuals.

“It really is a love letter to any of you who are worker bees; gals and gays and they/thems who wake up and put on the tie and the work skort…and let the girls know,” Trixie told Teen Vogue. Like her Teletubbies collaboration, Trixie tries to keep prices fair. Items in her “9 to 5” collection started at $16.

Trixie launched a non-profit alongside her makeup line.

Trixie isn’t just serving face — she’s serving the planet, too. The “Drag Race” winner backs up her glam with action through the “Oh Honey Fund,” a philanthropic project linked to her beauty brand, Trixie Cosmetics. She donates a portion of every sale to support bee preservation efforts. With this initiative, she highlights the cosmetics industry’s environmental impact and shows her commitment to sustainability.

The Oh Honey Fund isn’t just some feel-good charity move — it’s totally on brand for Trixie. From the bee-themed “Oh Honeymoon Suite” at her Palm Springs motel to all the honey-dripped shades in her makeup line, the vibe stays consistent and cute. With the Oh Honey Fund, Trixie Mattel is proving that beauty and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.

