BY: Darrel Marrow Published 7 hours ago

Since its 2009 premiere, “RuPaul’s Drag Race“ has been a staple on television. Hosted by the legendary drag queen and TV personality RuPaul, the show remains a fan favorite 17 seasons later. For those who can’t get enough of “Drag Race,” you can get your hands on an array of merch that embodies its over-the-top energy. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a fellow fan, here are some standout gift ideas that celebrate the beloved drag reality show.

1. The Shade Button ($10, WorldofWonder.com)

Fans of “Drag Race” are undoubtedly familiar with the shady nature of the cast. However, some might be surprised to learn that there is an official “Shade Button” available for purchase.

2. Official “RuPaul Drag Race” Merchandise ($5+, WorldofWonder.com)

In addition to selling gag gifts, World of Wonder carries a plethora of branded “Drag Race” merchandise. The site sells everything from T-shirts emblazoned with iconic catchphrases to accessories inspired by the queens. The website also offers tote bags and backpacks, hoodies, scarfs, and plush bathrobes.

3. Trixie Cosmetics Snow Bunny Palette ($20, TrixieCosmetics.com)

Many “Drag Race” alumni have ventured into the beauty industry, offering products that fans can incorporate into their routines. Season 7 contestant and “All Stars 3” winner Trixie Mattel launched Trixie Cosmetics in 2019. The Snow Bunny Palette by Trixie Cosmetics is a limited edition 8-pan eyeshadow collection, making it the perfect gift for “Drag Race” fans.

4. Monopoly: RuPaul’s Drag Race Edition ($43, Amazon.com)

The “Monopoly: RuPaul’s Drag Race” edition is a special version of the classic board game reimagined for fans of “Drag Race.” In this edition, participants can buy, sell, and trade iconic locations from the competition, such as the Winners Circle and Judges Panel. Players can choose from unique tokens, including a Checkered Flag, Lipstick, and a Roll of Duct Tape.

5. Tickets to “RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!” ($59+, LiveNation.com)

For the ultimate “Drag Race” fan, tickets to “RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!” in Las Vegas make an unforgettable gift. This stage show at Flamingo Las Vegas features an all-star cast in a high-energy production inspired by the Emmy-winning reality series. Each ticket includes entry to both the show and the casino at Flamingo Las Vegas, with all taxes and fees covered. It’s the perfect experience for any fan who wants to see their favorite queens werk it live!

When it comes to gifting for “Drag Race” stans, snatch something straight from the queens themselves. From beauty products to dazzling merch, these items let fans feel a bit closer to their favorite queens. If you’re buying a gift for “Drag Race” fans, start with items that feel just as unique as their personalities. Because, honey, nothing says “Shantay, you stay” like a gift with a little extra sparkle!

