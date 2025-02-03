BY: Darrel Marrow Published 1 hour ago

Believe it or not, men like receiving gifts on Valentine’s Day too. This year, take a moment to appreciate the fellas in your life by surprising them with a special token of your love. To help make your process easier, we’ve compiled a list of the best gifts for men on Valentine’s Day. These items range from practical to thoughtful, so there’s something for every man.

1. Man Crates gift set ($29+, Mancrates.com)

Man Crates offers a range of gift boxes sealed in wooden crates, which require a crowbar (included) to open. Their Valentine’s Day selections feature options like the Personalized Whiskey Crate, Salami Bouquet, Beard Wrangler Mini Crate, and Jerky Heart.

2. The Ninja Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill & Griddle ($199, Ninjakitchen.com)

Advertisement

The Ninja Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill & Griddle would make the perfect gift for guys who enjoy cooking. It comes equipped with grill and griddle plates and can reach temperatures up to 500°F. Whether preparing a romantic dinner or exploring new recipes together, this grill enhances the cooking experience. The Ninja Sizzle grill is available at various retailers, including Crate & Barrel and Sam’s Club. Prices may vary, and some retailers offer additional accessories or bundles.

3. Lululemon’s ABC Classic-Fit Trouser 32″L Stretch Cotton Versa Twill ($128, Lululemon.com)

The ABC Pants, standing for “Anti-Ball Crushing,” are designed with male comfort in mind. The pants offer a four-way stretch, ensuring they retain their shape while accommodating an active lifestyle. Plus, the ergonomic design ensures all-day comfort, reducing tension in high-impact areas. Lululemon’s ABC Pants are available for purchase both online and in-store.

4. New Balance 990v6 ($199, Newbalance.com)

Advertisement

If the man in your life is a sneakerhead, grab him a new pair of kicks. The New Balance 990v6 features a breathable mesh upper, ensuring optimal airflow for all-day wear. An Ortholite insert provides enhanced cushioning, while the firm yet supportive midsole offers stability. The 990v6 is available in multiple colorways, so he won’t have trouble finding a coordinating outfit. Additionally, you can shop the design through various retailers, including New Balance’s official website and select department stores.

5. Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette ($68+, Dior.com)

Colognes are always a safe gift option. Dior Sauvage Elixir has been celebrated for its citrusy, musky, and spicy notes, making it a popular choice among men. For those who appreciate a blend of woody and fresh notes, Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue Pour Homme Eau de Toilette serves as an excellent choice for Valentine’s Day. However, many retailers offer cologne gift sets that include complementary grooming products.

Whatever you decide to buy the man (or men) in your life for Valentine’s Day, be sure the gift is thoughtful. Try to purchase a gift that is practical but specific. And if you’re still stuck, don’t overthink it. Remember, most guys appreciate the simple things. That said, a home-cooked meal or a well-planned date night can be just as meaningful.

Advertisement

What are you getting the guy in your life for Valentine’s Day? Let us know in the comments.