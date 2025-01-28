BY: Kara Johnson Published 34 minutes ago

Every year, People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” title generates buzz and debate. The 2024 edition was no exception. When the magazine announced its pick (John Krasinski), many social media users expressed their displeasure with the selection. This reaction highlighted the complexities of beauty standards and individual tastes, igniting discussions about who truly deserves the title. Following the choice, fans rallied around a list of men they believed were overlooked, showcasing diverse tastes across various demographics.

We’ve compiled a list of potential contenders who we believe embody different facets of charm and attractiveness, showcasing a range of styles, personalities, and looks that resonate with diverse audiences. From timeless heartthrobs to emerging stars, here are the men who could easily have been strong candidates ( or future frontrunners) for People magazine’s coveted title.

1. John David Washington

Known for his roles in acclaimed films like “Tenet” and “BlacKkKlansman,” John David Washington combines talent with charisma. As the son of Denzel Washington, he has carved out his own identity in Hollywood. His charm and athletic build have drawn admiration, making him a deserving contender.

2. Glen Powell

Glen Powell is the epitome of the modern heartthrob — charming, charismatic, and effortlessly handsome, which would have made him a strong contender for People magazine’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive. Known for his roles in “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Set It Up,” Powell exudes a blend of classic Hollywood leading man appeal with a refreshingly laid-back, relatable personality. Whether he’s cracking jokes on social media or showcasing his athleticism and adventurous spirit in interviews, Powell seems like he’d be just as comfortable on a red carpet as he would be at your best friend’s BBQ.

3. Aaron Pierre

If you’re anything like us, Aaron Pierre’s hallway walk before his appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has been playing rent-free in your head. He has all the makings of a “Sexiest Man Alive” contender. With his deep, soulful voice and undeniable screen presence, the British actor has captivated audiences in “The Underground Railroad” and “Krypton.” However, his recent role as Mufasa in “The Lion King” prequel truly elevated his status, reminding us that power and vulnerability can coexist in one stunning package. With his chiseled features, towering charisma, and the quiet strength he brings to every role, Aaron exudes a magnetic energy that doesn’t just draw you in — it holds you there.

4. Paul Mescal

From his breakout role in “Normal People” to his captivating performances in “Aftersun” and “Foe,” Mescal has earned acclaim not only for his acting chops but for his effortlessly cool, understated charm. With a quiet intensity that draws you in and a face that seems to have been sculpted for the screen, Mescal has that rare blend of vulnerability and confidence that makes him both relatable and utterly captivating. His rise to fame has been anything but ordinary, and his humble nature, coupled with that smoldering Irish allure, makes him a natural contender for the title.

5. Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa, famous for his role as Aquaman, is often seen as the epitome of physical attractiveness. His muscular build, long hair, and easy-going nature make him a frequent favorite for such titles. Beyond his looks, Momoa’s dedication to environmental causes adds a layer of admiration from fans worldwide.

6. Drew Starkey

Drew Starkey has become a standout star, especially with his unforgettable role as Rafe Cameron in “Outer Banks,” and his presence makes him a prime contender for the coveted title. With his rugged good looks, piercing blue eyes, and effortlessly cool, bad-boy charm, Drew has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. But it’s not just his physical appeal that sets him apart; it’s his depth as an actor, able to play the villain and the misunderstood hero with equal intensity.

7. Kofi Siriboe

Best known for his breakout role in “Queen Sugar,” Kofi Siriboe has garnered a loyal following for his exceptional acting talent and his magnetic presence both on-screen and off. Siriboe’s striking good looks, defined jawline, and warm smile are hard to ignore, but his authenticity and the way he exudes a sense of purpose and self-assuredness truly set him apart.

This discussion of men who should have won People magazine’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive illustrates fans’ vast range of preferences. The selection process often highlights societal norms around beauty, yet social media’s dissatisfaction underscores a shift in perspectives on attractiveness.

Fans increasingly demand inclusivity and representation in highlighting male beauty. Beyond physical attributes, qualities like talent, charisma, and personality hold significant weight in the conversation. The candid dialogue about preferred choices reflects a continual reevaluation of conventional beauty standards.

As we consider which men fit the criteria for being “sexy,” it is clear that modern definitions go beyond surface-level attractiveness. These qualities include confidence, talent, and the ability to connect with audiences on a deeper level. This holistic view allows for recognizing men across various demographics, promoting a broader understanding of societal attractiveness.

While People magazine’s annual title inevitably sparks debate, it highlights the richness of human attractiveness. The men discussed here exemplify this concept, each bringing their distinctive traits and qualities to the table. As societal perceptions evolve, it will be exciting to see how future selections resonate with a diverse audience.

Who would you have chosen for the sexiest man of the year? Let us know in the comments.

