Michael Sam may be off the football field, but he’s back in the headlines — and this time, it’s all about his love life. The former NFL player, known for becoming the league’s first openly gay draft pick, is reportedly spending time with a new flame. And yes, it’s someone who knows a thing or two about gliding under pressure. Michael Sam’s alleged new boyfriend is none other than figure skater and “Dancing on Ice” standout Colin Grafton. While neither of them has confirmed the romance publicly, fans are already obsessed with the spark between these two.

So, Who Is Colin Grafton?

Grafton is more than just a pretty face with flawless ice technique. According to US Figure Skating, the 32-year-old skating sensation began his career with Team U.S.A., where he competed in pair skating alongside Kylie Duarte. Together, they placed eighth at the 2012 World Junior Championship, marking a promising start to his career. While Grafton stepped away from competitive skating not long after, his career on the ice never truly slowed down.

In 2023, Grafton joined the U.K. reality series “Dancing on Ice,” partnering with “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” winner The Vivienne. The duo dazzled judges and fans alike, ultimately landing third place on the show. Their chemistry on the ice made headlines — and history — as they became the first same-sex pairing to skate to the finals. Tragically, Vivienne passed away on Jan. 5, 2025.

However, Grafton publicly came out as gay in 2024 in an interview with PinkNews, opening up about his journey in a heartfelt profile. He admitted he was never hiding his sexual orientation but wasn’t necessarily comfortable having it discussed in the spotlight.

“I told my closest friends, I told the people around me, and I eventually told my parents. I was maybe 24 when all that happened. I know there’s a lot of curiosity about my sexual orientation and my love life, but I never actually came out to the public,” he shared.

Grafton is proud of himself and his sexual orientation.

How Long Has This Been Going On?

A close source told PinkNews that Sam and Grafton have been “casually dating” and enjoying each other’s company in recent months.

“They aren’t official, but they are rumored to be casually dating and are enjoying their time together,” the source revealed. “Despite being very casual, Michael is coming to Japan to visit Colin while at work.”

That’s right — Grafton is currently performing in Japan, and Sam is reportedly making time to fly out and see him. While there’s no Instagram soft launch (yet), their behind-the-scenes connection has fans rooting for this unexpected couple.

Both men have shattered glass ceilings in their respective fields. Sam made history in the NFL, while Grafton brought same-sex representation to one of Britain’s most-watched reality shows.

As for Sam’s professional life, he’s no longer suiting up on Sundays. He shared on his Instagram that he recently stepped into a new role as the full-time Director of Advertising and Partnerships for ProformApp.com, a digital fitness platform. He started the job back in March and is thriving in the tech-meets-wellness world.

Whether or not they go official anytime soon, we are all rooting for them! This casually fabulous couple might be the surprise romance we didn’t know we needed in 2025.

