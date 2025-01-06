RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Winner, All Stars 7 Queen The Vivienne Dead at 32

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

The Vivienne, the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 1, has died at the age of 32.

“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams — The Vivienne, has passed this weekend. James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother, and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career,” read a statement released by Simon Jones, The Vivienne’s publicist, Sunday on Instagram.

The statement added that, “We will not be releasing any further details,” and that the family asks that they’re “given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”

Longtime RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage reacted to the news as “heartbreaking,” and shared a photo of herself and The Vivienne to her Instagram profile after the news broke.

“I don’t know how to say how I feel. My darling @thevivienne_ we go back to when I started coming over here to the UK. You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point. Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all,” Visage wrote. “You were a beacon to so many. Seeing you make your West End debut was amazing for me to witness your dream come true right in front of my eyes, I’m the lucky one to have known you and to have laughed together with you so many times. I love you my darling. You will be so missed my lovely. May your light shine fiercely, forever. RIP MY ANGEL fly high.”

Other RuPaul’s Drag Race alums responded to Jones’ statement with condolences in the comments section, including Courtney Act, Bianca Del Rio, fellow Drag Race UK contestant Crystal, and The Vivienne’s All Stars 7 castmate, Shea Couleé, who wrote, “I’m in complete and utter shock. This is so devastating.”

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of The Vivienne,” read a post on the official RuPaul’s Drag Race X account on Sunday. “Her talent, humor, and dedication to the art of drag was an inspiration. She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will live on as a beacon of creativity and authenticity – she embodied what it means to be a true champion. Our hearts go out to her family and fans during this difficult time.”

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of The Vivienne. Her talent, humor, and dedication to the art of drag was an inspiration. She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will live on as a beacon of creativity and authenticity – she embodied what it means to be a true… pic.twitter.com/Kf5biayP9R — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 5, 2025

The Vivienne first rose to international fame on TV as the inaugural winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, upon which she courted praise for mocking U.S. President Donald Trump in a fan-favorite Snatch Game impersonation, a performance Visage touted as possibly “the best Snatch Game character in the history of the show” back in 2019.

During her time on All Stars 7, The Vivienne wowed the judges with her runway fashions, and again excelled at the season’s comedy challenges, including wins for the Fairytale Justice improvised courtroom sketch and Santa’s School for Girls acting challenge, as well as the Total RuQuest Live girl group challenge/Dolly Parton runway.

Before officially joining any Drag Race cast, however, in 2017 RuPaul officially named The Vivienne as a British ambassador for the series.

In addition to her tenure on Drag Race, The Vivienne also regularly appeared in British films and TV programs, including the popular Absolutely Fabulous movie in 2016 and as a contestant on season 15 of the celebrity-focused Dancing on Ice show in 2023.

via: EW

